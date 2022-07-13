Sports News The top players in the Premier Lacrosse League will show their stuff in All-Star Game at Gillette Stadium The Premier Lacrosse League visited Gillette Stadium in June of 2021 for a weekend of regular-season action.





The best players in the Premier Lacrosse League will showcase their skills in the third annual All-Star Game on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

The squads were picked by team captains Connor Farrell of Chrome and Trevor Baptiste of Atlas, and will face off at 3:30 p.m. A skills showdown featuring events like fastest shot, freestyle challenge, and accuracy will be held after the game at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The captains were picked via fan vote, and they then drafted their teams. Baptiste was also a team captain in 2019.

Baptiste selected his teammate and reigning PLL rookie of the year Jeff Teat with the first pick. Teat, an MVP finalist last year, is one of the league’s top attackers with 19 points, including 14 goals.

Farrell’s first pick was also a teammate, Mike Manley , one of the better defenders in the league. Manley is fourth in caused turnovers with six, and has also picked up 10 groundballs, which is seventh among active defenders.

Baptiste, a faceoff specialist, has put together a strong season, winning a league-best 72 percent of faceoffs and adding seven points. He is also first in the league in groundballs with 53.

Farrell is the faceoff specialist for the Chrome Lacrosse Club, and has compiled a 61 percent faceoff win rate and is second in the league with 47 groundballs. Nicknamed “Milk Man”, Farrell is captaining his first all-star team and has been a fan favorite since he burst on the scene in 2019.

GIllette Stadium was the host for the PLL’s inaugural weekend in 2019, and the league will return to Boston in September for the quarterfinal round of the playoffs on Sept. 3. The All-Star Game will be broadcast live on ESPN, and the skills showdown can be streamed on ESPN+.