Sports News Adaptive athlete Delmace Mayo of Jamaica Plain wins 7 gold medals at Junior Nationals He earned Junior Athlete of the Year honors. Delmace Mayo was named Boston Public Schools Male Track Athlete of the Year as a freshman. Photo courtesy Cathy Mayo

Delmace Mayo of Jamaica Plain racked up seven para track and field gold medals and one silver at the Move United Junior Nationals in Denver, Colorado.

Mayo, 16, received gold in the 1500M, 800M, 400M, 100M, discus, javelin, and shot put, plus a silver for the Universal Relay.

He had the fastest final time in his age division for the 200M as well, but was disqualified due to a lane violation. Mayo also won the Open 100M race for wheelchair males – which is between the nine fastest males regardless of age or disability classification. This is commonly referred to as the “bragging rights race,” and he was one of the youngest in the race.

Delmace Mayo took home seven gold medals and one silver at Junior Nationals. – Photo courtesy Cathy Mayo

At the end of games banquet, his team – the HSC Cruisers, out of Connecticut – won second place overall, and he was also named the Sports ’N Spokes magazine (the “Sports Illustrated of wheelchair sports”) Junior Athlete of the Year.

Advertisement:

Mayo is a Boston Public Schools student who is entering 10th grade. He’s been a BPS student since age 4 after moving to the United States when he was adopted from Haiti just before his fourth birthday.

He currently attends Boston Green Academy in Brighton and is part of the Brighton High Track Team. Brighton High and Boston Green Academy team up for most sports, as they are both smaller schools.

This was his first year of high school track, and he made it all the way to the state finals. He was also named Boston Public Schools Male Track Athlete of the Year – a particularly noteworthy accomplishment as a freshman.

Mayo excels in many sports, from wheelchair basketball to sled hockey to wheelchair motocross, but track and field is his favorite.

Delmace Mayo is a versatile and accomplished athlete. – Photo courtesy Cathy Mayo