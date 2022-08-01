Mass. lawmakers reached a deal on sports betting. Here’s what we know about the details.

Get the latest Boston sports news
Though the deadline had technically come and gone, Massachusetts lawmakers reached a deal to legalize sports betting in the early hours on Monday.
Having gone back-and-forth on the issue for over a year, after the House and Senate both passed sports betting bills with major differences, the two were able to sort out differences in conference committee.
“I am proud to announce that the Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation that will legalize wagering on professional and collegiate sports in Massachusetts,” tweeted House speaker Ron Mariano shortly after 5 a.m.
According to Boston Globe reporter Samantha J. Gross, the deal will include:
Technically, the legislature’s self-imposed July 31 deadline expired, but extensions were agreed to, and the last formal session — which began prior to the deadline — was allowed to continue. This allowed for a deal to be reached.
Once the bill emerges from conference committee, it will still need to be formally voted on and pass both the House and Senate.
Should the bill formally pass from lawmakers to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk, he will have 10 days to sign the bill for it to become law.
Obviously, it’s all contingent on the final details, including (and especially) Gov. Baker’s signature.
Should the agreement become formal law, it will require the implementation of a new regulatory framework, sportsbook applications being reviewed/approved, and numerous other procedural developments before any actual bets can be placed.
But, according to Mass. Sen. Michael Rodrigues, there’s optimism that sports betting could begin in time for the upcoming football season.
“Hopefully,” he told reporters.
