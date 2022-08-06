Sports News Autopsy reveals Demaryius Thomas died from complications of seizure disorder Thomas, 33, died in December of 2021. Demaryius Thomas died in December of 2021. Jack Dempsey/AP File Photo

Demaryius Thomas died from “complications of a seizure disorder,” an autopsy report revealed.

Thomas was found dead in his Georgia home on Dec. 9, 2021, at age 33. The former Broncos and Patriots receiver suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), researchers at Boston University told ABC News last month.

The medical examiner said it’s unknown if the seizure disorder stemmed from natural causes or impacts to his head during his football career.

Family members and former teammates noted at the time that he suffered seizures in the months leading up to his death.

He had traces of nicotine and marijuana in his system at the time of death, but neither was listed as a contributing factor.