Head of the Charles 2022: Winners and results at some of the top races

Several of the big races of the 2022 Head of the Charles Regatta took place on Saturday.

In the men’s championship singles event, a pair of Carlsons who aren’t brothers but are graduates of the Univesity of Washington took the top two spots while the women’s championship singles event was decided by just a few seconds.

Here are the top three finishers in some of the top races at the 2022 Head of the Charles Regatta.

Men’s championship singles

Ezra Carlson – 17:28.753 Christopher Carlson – 17:45.711 Eliot Putnam – 17:54.417

Women’s championship singles

Emily Kallfelz – 19:04.17 Emma Twigg – 19:08.227 Kristina Wagner – 19:15.79

Men’s championship doubles

Marc Weber/Jonas Gelsen – 16:01.349 Sorin Koszyk/Thomas Phifer – 16:06.554 Maciej Zawojski/Christopher Bak – 16:35.618

Women’s championship doubles

Katherine Horvat/Savannah Brija – 17:50.316 Kelsey Reelick/Allyson Baker – 18:23.826 Cara Stawicki/Margaret Hedeman – 18:27.929

Men’s club singles

Adriaan Venter – 17:27.092 Kieran Edwards – 18:04 Willem Drescher – 18:24.379

Women’s club singles

Mary Kaleta – 20:07.040 Lauren Miller – 20:12.292 Megan Northey – 20:27.704

Men’s club fours

Riverfront Recapture A (Andrew Fournier/James Whelen/Jonathon Rosow/Christopher Kilborn/Thomas Bennett) – 16:38.5 Riverside A (Nicole Orsolini/Simon Luden/Aidan Lee/Peter Rex/Liam Rex) – 16:49.15 Fairfield A (Thomas Flynn/Michael Hamilton/Ryan Borsy/John Godwin/Brady Stergion) – 16:52.019

Women’s club fours

Vesta A (Felicity Carroll/Charlotte Orrell/Lydia Cronin/Francesca Lidlow/Rebecca Kelly) – 18:20.763 Georgetown A (Camille Williams/Emma Wendt/Katrina Csaky/Eva Andersen/Katherine Edling) – 18:22.729 BU Women A (Valeria Lizarraga/Hannah Ondak/Alexandra Castro/Alexandra Castro/Alexandra Castro) – 18:23.364

Men’s club eights

Harvard A (Benjamin Ray/Tyler Horler/James Patton/Harrison Burke/Max Shakespeare/Fergus Ritchie/Felix Kwok/Joshua Gordon/Marty Kulesza – 14:20.881 Brown A (Ian Emery/Mathijs Deetman/Gordan Milovac/Schuyler Bacon/Adrian Johansen/Nathan Swidler/Joannes du Croo de Jongh/Andrew Simpson/Benjamin Jackson) – 14:27.848 Riverside A (Megan Thoreson/Allan Wu/Anthony Delgreco/Kyle Richardson/Matthew Miklasevich/Garret Overholser/Charles Wu/Brendon Stoner/Peter Frederick) – 14:34.059

Women’s club eights

Drexel A (Natalie Cleri/Kayla Driscoll/Taylor Powell/Rita Keefer/Kirby Droogan/Mollie Knoff/Giavanna Hunt/Hayley Mckeever/Julianna Rogers) – 16:27.976 Radcliffe A (Alexandra Cherf/Sarah Averill/Heidi Jacobson/Jenna Kempster-Taylor/Meredith Kent/Bridget Galloway/Morgan Blind/Alex Smits/Alexia Faydherbe de Maudave) – 16:30.348 Yale A (Sofia Garcia/Patti Mullin/Maeve Heneghan/Erin Bettigole/Eva Hofmans/Olivia Clark/Violet Barletta/Clementine Perry/Sophia Craver) – 16:32.721