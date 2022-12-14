Sports News WEEI will not renew contract of host Mike Mutnansky The move is part of a lineup shakeup at the station that will include reassigning Christian Fauria and Rich Keefe, and moving on from Lou Merloni. Mike "Mut" Mutnansky (right) will not have his contract renewed with WEEI. Lou Merloni (left) will also not return in a full-time role. MARY O'CONNOR FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Mike Mutnansky, who has been a host across various WEEI programs and time slots for more than a decade, said Tuesday night that he has been informed his contract will not be renewed. His final show will be Thursday, Dec. 22.

Mutnansky has been a host at WEEI since 2009, first working weekends and fill-in duty before landing his first full-time role in 2011 when he was paired in middays with former Red Sox infielder Lou Merloni.

Merloni, who has been an afternoon drive host at the station for the past four years, also confirmed earlier this week that he will no longer have a hosting role at the station after his contract expires at the end of the year.

Advertisement:

The moves are part of a lineup shakeup at the station that will include moving Christian Fauria from afternoon drive to middays and midday host Rich Keefe to evenings, where he will replace Mutnansky.

Some news – next week will be my final week at WEEI.



Station management informed me last week they are not renewing my deal for 2023.



Will briefly talk about it in the first hour of tonight’s show. — Mike Mutnansky (@MutWEEI) December 13, 2022

“I interned here before I worked here, so I’ve been at WEEI in some way, shape or form for a very long time,” he said on his Tuesday night show. “I like sports talk. I love the immediacy of it, the urgency of it, big events, big games. I like the callers and the interactions and stuff like that.”

Mutnansky, who said he was informed of the decision by station management on Friday, also served as the pregame and postgame host for the station’s Red Sox broadcasts.

“For the next week or so, we’re going to do this show like we’ve done for over a decade,” he said. “I’ve been on almost every spot on the station, from middays with Lou to nights to mornings as a third man in with the guys to hosting a morning show for a year to back here at nights. Whatever the role has been, we’ve done the show, and that will be the show.”

Advertisement:

Mutnansky has long been an advocate for sports betting in Massachusetts. He indicated that working in the sports betting industry may be part of his future.

“I think going forward after my time here is up next week, I’ll be involved with that at some level, with that and in sports,” he said. “It just will not be here.”