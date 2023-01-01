Sports News The 20 quotes that told the story of Boston sports in 2022 “I understand why people could look at what we did and scratch their heads.” Bill Lee had some gems in his interview with Stan Grossfeld this year.





We’ve come to the end of another wild year in Boston sports, one that was punctuated by thrilling wins, crushing defeats, and remarkable characters, each of whom possessed an amazing story.

But once again, the best way to look back on the year in Boston sports is to remember 20 of the most telling quotes, presented in chronological order, over the last 12 months.

1. “I’d never want to go through a season where each game someone’s giving you a chair, or a watch, and then they’re going to try and beat your brains out 10 minutes later. It’s not my makeup. The game’s the game. Now, if someone wants to send Bobbie and I to Hawaii, we’ll entertain that thought.”

— Boston College men’s hockey coach Jerry York, April 13, announcing his retirement and explaining to the Globe why he didn’t want a farewell tour while still coaching. (On Dec. 9, BC announced it was in fact sending York and his wife to Hawaii.)

2. “I know I have done a great thing.”

— Peres Jepchirchir, women’s winner of the Boston Marathon, April 19

3. “Only God knows what’s going on.”

— Red Sox reliever Hansel Robles, following a three-game sweep at the hands of the White Sox that left the team in last place, May 7

4. “It’s tough. You don’t want to feel like this again, but you want to get back here. It’s going to fuel us.”

— Jayson Tatum, after the Celtics lost to the Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, June 17

5. “I think ‘exceeding expectations’ is a great way to describe it. When we were down on the fairway at the trophy presentation, I think all of us were sort of pinching ourselves. ‘Did this really happen?’ ”

— Lyman Bullard, president of The Country Club, following the conclusion of the US Open, June 20

6. “I always point out to those banners and say to them, ‘What you have before you is a privilege, and it’s an honor to put these on your jerseys. But you always have to remember that you’re playing for something bigger than yourself.’ ”

— Laney Clement-Holbrook, retiring girls’ basketball coach at Oliver Ames, who called it a career after 46 seasons, three state championships, and 733 wins, June 22

7. “Like cold water rushing through your veins when something like that happens … It sucks … Here we go again.”

— Chris Sale, who sustained rib, pinkie, and wrist injuries this year, on his health woes, July 17

8. “I understand why people could look at what we did and scratch their heads.”

— Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, after the trade deadline, Aug. 8

9. “I always thought I’d die on the field, but not in the [expletive] bullpen.”

— Former Red Sox lefty Bill Lee, after he had a cardiac episode and stopped breathing while warming up for the semi-pro Savannah Bananas, Sept. 20

10. “I personally feel that this is well-warranted and appropriate, backed by substantial research and evidence and facts, and so I’m standing by the decision, and Ime has accepted it.”

— Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, explaining the decision to suspend coach Ime Udoka, Sept. 23

11. “This is a special, special day, and I will never forget it. Thank you, Red Sox, NESN, and all the gang. Have a good one. I will.”

— Dennis Eckersley, tearfully signing off on his final NESN broadcast, Oct. 5

12. “I was asked by [GM Don Sweeney], close to a week ago, he asked for my opinion [about the signing]. I had my concerns. I shared my opinion. In a way, I think I was not necessarily agreeing with it — to be honest with you, I think the culture that we’ve built here goes against that type of behavior. I think we are a team built on character and with character individuals. What he did, obviously is unacceptable. We don’t stand by that.”

-Patrice Bergeron, on the signing of Mitchell Miller, Nov. 5. Miller was released days later.

13. It’s hard to win one game. But 17 games and 15 wins, that’s crazy. Nobody expected that.”

— David Krejci, after the Bruins improved to 15-2-0, including 10-0-0 at home, Nov. 18

14. “Obviously, I just kind of let my emotions get to me. We were kind of playing from behind, and what I said was about throwing it deeper in the short game. I have to [execute] that part better but it was the short game we kept going to, which was working. But I felt like we needed chunk plays, and I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going. That’s emotional. That’s football. I’m passionate about this game.”

— Mac Jones, explaining why cameras caught him yelling at someone on the sideline during a loss to the Bills, Dec. 2

15. “So often in this playoff run our backs were against the wall. We were the underdogs, traveling two hours through traffic, and we get there and we file off the bus and other teams go, ‘Geez, that’s all they got?’ Yeah that’s all we got. That’s all we needed.”

— Wakefield football coach Jack Rafferty, after his team won the Division 3 Super Bowl, Dec. 3

16. “Being a teammate of Kyrie, we got into it a lot. We didn’t see eye to eye a majority of the time he was here. And since then it seems like our relationship [has improved]. We’ve been able to have conversations. We’ve been able to talk to each other. We’ve been able to understand where he’s coming from.”

— Jaylen Brown, explaining his relationship with former teammate Kyrie Irving, Dec. 4

17. “Yeah, it’s over. As I said, I really enjoyed my time here. It time to focus on … well, I have been focused on Vegas. But this game tonight … it’s just not an ordinary game.”

— Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, upon his return to Boston with the Golden Knights, Dec. 5

18. “The Sox without the ‘X’ are just so-so.”

— Agent Scott Boras, following Xander Bogaerts’s decision to sign with the Padres, Dec. 8

19. “I expect fans will be hurt. I fully expect that, and I also expect that we’re going to put this together and deliver them winning baseball. It’s going to look a little different than it would have with Xander. But it’s going to happen and it’s on us to show them. That’s our job.”

— Chaim Bloom, after he found out Bogaerts signed with the Padres, Dec. 9

20. “Probably the most insane ending I’ve ever been a part of.”

— Former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, after his Raiders beat the Patriots when an errant lateral was picked off by Chandler Jones and returned for a last-second touchdown, Dec. 18

