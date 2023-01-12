Sports News TD Bank agrees to extension, will keep name on Garden through 2045 The current agreement was set to expire in 2025. A view of the exterior of the TD Garden entrance in 2018. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Boston fans won’t have to learn the name of a new sponsor on the side of the local arena anytime soon.

Delaware North, which owns and operates TD Garden, announced on Thursday that TD Bank has agreed to a 20-year extension of the current naming rights deal. The existing contract, which was set to expire in 2025, will now continue through 2045.

TD Bank has held the naming rights since 2005. Financial terms were not disclosed, though Boston Globe reporter Jon Chesto noted that the “annual cost likely exceeds the $6 million a year” that was part of the original agreement.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with TD Bank as they share our pride in providing a best-in-class experience for our fans, teams and long-term commitment to our community,” Delaware North CEO Charlie Jacobs said in a release announcing the extension. “TD Garden is the heart of our strong Boston tradition in sports and entertainment. The Bruins are about to celebrate 100 years, making this an exciting time for our arena and city. We’re proud to continue into this next chapter together with TD Bank.”

As part of the extension, TD Bank agreed to commit more than $15 million in community programming “to make the arts more accessible and inclusive.”

The arena opened in 1995 as a replacement for the original Boston Garden. At first it was named the Shawmut Center, but quickly became the FleetCenter (which it remained until TD Bank’s agreement a decade later).