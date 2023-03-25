Sports News Tom Brady acquires ownership stake in WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces "Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole." Tom Brady is staying busy. Valerie Macon/Getty Images

As a young kid in San Mateo, California, Tom Brady often tagged along to his three older sisters’ sporting events.

“They were all incredible athletes in their own right,” Brady said. “They were role models for me.”

His love for women’s sports goes back decades, and now he’ll channel that passion in a new way. Brady has acquired an ownership stake in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

“To empower the future generations of female athletes, one of I have in my own family, I’m ready to contribute in any way possible as a member of such a great organization,” Brady said. “What an honor.”

Honored to be joining the @LVAces family, a world class organization with a team of incredible athletes pic.twitter.com/JGU4tndZR2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 23, 2023

Aces owner Mark Davis, who also owns the Las Vegas Raiders, expressed his appreciation in a statement.

“Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole,” Davis said.

Brady’s purchase is subject to WNBA approval.