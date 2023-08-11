Sports News Maine’s Cooper Flagg, possible No. 1 pick in 2025 NBA Draft, reclassifies Flagg can enter college and eventually the NBA a year earlier than anticipated. Cooper Flagg announced he is reclassifying to 2024. Gregory Payan/AP Photo

Cooper Flagg’s name has been all over the basketball world this summer, and he just made a major career decision.

Flagg, originally from Maine and touted as one of the top high school prospects in the country, elected to reclassify from 2025 to 2024. This will allow Flagg to enter college next fall and gives him NBA Draft eligibility as early as 2025.

As ESPN’s Jonathan Givony noted, Flagg barely made the cut to reclassify based on his age.

Cooper Flagg just announced he's reclassified from 2025 to 2024, making him NBA draft eligible in 2025. He just narrowly made the cut age-wise with his late December birthday, and looks like a strong candidate to be the No. 1 pick in that class. https://t.co/4XWGuYQoeP — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) August 11, 2023

Flagg, a 6-foot-8-inch forward, was previously the No. 2 ranked prospect in the class of 2025. With this reclassification, he could launch to the top player in the 2024 class.

Advertisement:

Last season, Flagg averaged 9.8 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, and 3.0 assists per game at Montverde Academy in Florida, according to MaxPreps.

At Steph Curry’s Under Armour camp, Flagg turned heads with his athleticism, shooting ability, and commitment to the defensive end as well. He is poised for a strong final year of high school and has yet to commit to a college.

Flagg has given himself the potential to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by reclassifying. He holds offers from UConn, Texas, Duke, Kansas, Providence, Villanova, Michigan, UCLA, and more, and has reportedly visited Duke.