Massachusetts team from Canton defeated by Maine in Little League regional final

Massachusetts (Canton) lost to Maine (Gray), 2-1, in the regional final to advance to the Little League World Series on Aug. 16-27 as the New England champion in Williamsport, Pa.

The scoring began in the bottom of the first, where Caleb Barker hit an RBI single for Maine. In the bottom of the second, Grant Brann added to Maine’s lead by scoring an inside-the-park home run off of a fielding error by Massachusetts. Canton’s Declan Kelliher hit an RBI single to close the gap to 2-1 at the top of the third, but great pitching from Kayden Oliver (10 strikeouts) kept Massachusetts off the scoreboard.

Canton had a good chance to tie the game in the final moments — bringing runners on second and third —but Maine’s relief pitcher Caleb Barker was able to throw the final strikeout.

