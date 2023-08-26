Sports News Flying drone causes delay in UMass’ football game against New Mexico State The drone had to be "removed from the enclosure" before play could resume. UMass had to stop play briefly in the second quarter when a drone flew into the stadium. J. Anthony Roberts/The Republican via AP

The college football season is officially underway with week zero games taking place Saturday.

UMass was one of the schools suiting up for game action, although its contest against New Mexico State on Saturday night was briefly stopped for a peculiar reason.

A drone entered into the stadium and flew low overhead on the field, forcing officials to pause the game prior to a New Mexico State kickoff in the second quarter. Play resumed shortly after once the drone flew away.

Alert 🚨 We have a drone delay in Las Cruces. pic.twitter.com/s7EEYh5Kvn — Mr Matthew CFB (@TheMrMatthewCFB) August 27, 2023

On-field officials relayed the message to fans in the stadium and viewers, that, “the drone must leave the stadium enclosure for us to continue the game.”

At the time of stoppage, UMass and New Mexico State were tied, 7-7. UMass went on to win 41-30 – its first season-opening win over an FBS opponent since 1984. When these teams met last season, New Mexico State won, 23-13.

New UMass quarterback Taisun Phommachanh was the star of the show, accumulating 192 yards through the air and adding 96 more on the ground. He also rushed for a touchdown. UMass’ 41 points is the most its recorded in a single game since Nov. 3, 2018.

Up 10 points in the fourth quarter, Minutemen defensive back Isaiah Rutherford snagged a 57-yard interception return for a touchdown to help put the game on ice.

PICK 6️⃣ ALERT‼️



Isaiah Rutherford climbs the ladder for the interception and runs it to the house for 55-yards!



Q4, 6:40| UMass 34, NMSU 17#Flagship 🚩 pic.twitter.com/m2vsdkEF7Z — UMass Football (@UMassFootball) August 27, 2023

The Minutemen lost 11 games last season and only won one, a number they’re looking to improve upon in 2023. A win in week one is certainly a good start.