Sports News Fever’s Aliyah Boston, former Worcester Academy star, unanimous choice for WNBA Rookie of the Year The Indiana Fever forward and first-overall pick moved to New England when she was 12 and attended Worcester Academy. Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston capped off her stellar rookie season with an unanimous Rookie of the Year nod. Darron Cummings/AP Photo, File

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aliyah Boston had an incredible first season and was honored by the league as the WNBA Rookie of the Year on Monday.

The former Worcester Academy basketball star and No. 1 pick in the draft started every game for Indiana averaging 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks. She shot 57.8% from the field and became the first rookie to lead the league in that stat.

The South Carolina graduate was an unanimous choice by the 60-person national media panel, becoming the fifth rookie to be chosen on every ballot and first since A’ja Wilson did it in 2018.

🚨 ALIYAH BOSTON IS THE WNBA ROY 🚨



Aliyah Boston's first year in the league was one for the history books pic.twitter.com/aKyR3P5p74 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2023

Boston became the second Fever player to ever win the award, joining Tamika Catchings. Boston headlined the league’s all-rookie team that also included Seattle’s Jordan Horston, Washington’s Li Meng and the Minnesota duo of Dorka Juhasz and Diamond Miller.

The Fever won 13 games this past season — more than double what they did last year. Indiana missed out on the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year, but have the best chance at winning the draft lottery and getting the No. 1 pick again.