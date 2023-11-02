Sports News Boston Common Golf announces four-man roster, including Rory McIlroy “I’m thrilled to join Boston Common Golf and to be representing Boston and New England’s rich sports history,” McIlroy said in a press release. Rory McIlroy will be part of Boston Common Sports Golf starting Jan. 9. Patrick Smith/Getty

A professional golf team is coming to Boston. And it’s bringing some very accomplished players.

Boston Common Golf, the TGL golf league club representing New England, announced on Thursday that they have welcomed four PGA Tour golfers to their team. Headlining this star-studded squad is Rory McIlroy, who has won 24 PGA Tour victories and is currently the No. 2 ranked golfer in the world.

“I’m thrilled to join Boston Common Golf and to be representing Boston and New England’s rich sports history,” McIlroy said in a press release. “It’s a fantastic opportunity that will offer us all a chance to build lasting connections and to foster regional pride that you don’t often see in the game of golf.”

McIlroy will be joined on Boston Common Golf by Adam Scott (No. 45), Tyrrell Hatton (No. 12), and Keegan Bradley (No. 17), the latter of whom grew up in Woodstock, Vt.

“I’m incredibly proud to be a part of Boston Common Golf, especially as a kid from New England,” Bradley said. “This region has a rich golfing history, and to have the opportunity to represent it is a dream come true.”

Boston Common Golf is owned by Fenway Sports Group, the owners of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool F.C. Boston’s newest golfers appreciate the opportunity to play under a historic ownership group.

“I come from a family deeply connected to the sport,” Bradley said, “and to represent that heritage while also contributing to a team backed by Fenway Sports Group is a unique honor.”

“Being a part of the Fenway Sports group family through Boston Common Golf is truly surreal,” Hatton said. “As a lifelong Liverpool F.C. fan, it’s a dream come true to be part of the same ownership group.”

Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry (who also owns Boston Globe Media Partners, including Boston.com) shares the same appreciation for his players that they have for his group.

“These four remarkable golfers have achieved an extraordinary list of accolades as individuals, and together as a group, they convey an unmistakable sense of exceptionalism that not only commands respect but also instills a profound sense of awe, especially among their competitors,” Henry said. “Rory, Tyrrell, Keegan, and Adam stand at the very heart of our team’s potential for success in this groundbreaking venture and we extend our gratitude to each of them for embarking on this journey with us.”

Boston Common Golf is one of six teams in the new TGL, a new technology-driven indoor golf league founded by McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Mike McCarley of TMRW Sports. The teams will play in SoFi Center, a stadium currently under construction in Palm Beach, Fla.

The other five teams will be based in Atlanta, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and one more yet-to-be-revealed city.