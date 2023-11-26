Michigan standout lineman Zak Zinter of North Andover suffers broken tibia, fibula vs. Ohio State

Get the latest Boston sports news
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter, the North Andover native and former Globe All-Scholastic, was carted off the field with two broken bones in his left leg in the Big Ten showdown against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., and underwent surgery Saturday night.
Zinter’s mother, Tiffany, messaged on her Instagram account that her son had his left tibia and fibula broken after a Buckeyes defender was blocked into his leg in the third quarter.
“Headed into surgery now … Please pray for Zak’s surgeons, the surgery, a perfect recovery and for him to understand the injury!” Tiffany Zinter said in her post.
