Pro Women’s Hockey League postpones Ottawa’s game at Boston due to winter storm impacting travel

Minnesota forward Kelly Pannek, second from left, and forward Susanna Tapani celebrate a goal by forward Grace Zumwinkle against Montreal during the first period of a PWHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. AP Photo/Abbie Parr

LOWELL, Massachusetts (AP) — The Professional Women’s Hockey League postponed its game between Ottawa and Boston on Monday due to a winter storm impacting player travel in the Boston area.

A make-up date has yet to be determined. The postponement is the first for the newly established six-team league, and comes a week into its 72-game schedule.

Ottawa opened its season with a 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal, while Boston is 0-1 after a 3-2 home-opening loss to Minnesota.