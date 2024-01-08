Pro Women’s Hockey League postpones Ottawa’s game at Boston due to winter storm impacting travel

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
LOWELL, Massachusetts (AP) — The Professional Women’s Hockey League postponed its game between Ottawa and Boston on Monday due to a winter storm impacting player travel in the Boston area.
A make-up date has yet to be determined. The postponement is the first for the newly established six-team league, and comes a week into its 72-game schedule.
Ottawa opened its season with a 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal, while Boston is 0-1 after a 3-2 home-opening loss to Minnesota.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.