Sports News USWNT legend, Mass. native Sam Mewis retires at 31 Once named the best women's soccer player in the world, Sam Mewis hangs up her cleats. Manchester City's Sam Mewis celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's FA Cup final soccer match between Everton and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (Adam Davy/Pool via AP)

U.S. Women’s National Team legend and World Cup champion Sam Mewis announced her retirement from soccer Friday, after battling a longstanding knee injury.

“Unfortunately, my knee can no longer tolerate the impact that elite soccer requires,” the 31-year-old wrote in a statement on her social media. “Though this isn’t what I wanted, it’s clear that this is the only path forward for me.”

The Hanson, Mass. native won the World Cup with the USWNT in 2019, three NSWL titles, and the 2020 FA Cup with Manchester City during her decade-long career.

Advertisement:

Dubbed the “Tower of Power” by fans, the midfielder amassed 24 goals and 10 assists in 83 international appearances for the United States.

Mewis’s legacy began well before her time on the professional pitch, however. While attending Whitman-Hanson Regional High School, Mewis earned several distinguished awards, including Parade All-American honors, National Soccer Coaches Association of America Player of the Year (2010), Gatorade Massachusetts Girls Soccer Player of the Year (2010, 2011), and the ESPN RISE All-American award her senior year.

For college, Mewis headed West. Attending UCLA, she helped the Women’s team secure the Pac-12 title and head to its first NCAA championship. After going fourth overall in the 2015 draft to the Western New York Flash, she would go on to play for the North Carolina Courage, Manchester City, and the Kansas City Current.

Sam Mewis got the @USWNT’s second-half goal fest started with her 1st career #FIFAWWC goal 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GgC19jlGAu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

And while Mewis hangs up her cleats, she won’t be leaving the soccer world anytime soon.

“Today, I am excited to announce that I’ll be joining the Men in Blazers Media Network to lead women’s soccer coverage,” Mewis said.

Mewis will assume the position of editor-in-chief of the organization’s women’s soccer coverage, following American, European, and International games.

Advertisement:

“This is an amazing opportunity for me and one that I feel extremely grateful to have been presented with at such a pivotal moment in my life,” Mewis said. “My sincerest thanks to all of you and I’ll see you soon!”