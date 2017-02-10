Are you OK with several Patriots’ decisions to skip White House visit with President Trump?

COMMENTARY

You know we’ll usually stick to sports over here at the Q.

But this in an interesting and evolving story that tangles with issues greater than merely celebrating a Super Bowl victory.

You know what I mean. So let’s talk about it: Do you care that some prominent Patriots players are in essence boycotting President Donald Trump?

As of this writing, five Patriots have said they will not accompany their teammates during the traditional champions’ visit to the White House for a photo op with the sitting president: Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower, Chris Long, LeGarrette Blount, and Martellus Bennett.

Bennett made it clear before the Super Bowl that he would not go if the Patriots won. In the days after the victory, McCourty and Blount in particular have been frank and unequivocal about why they have decided not to go.

“Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House,’’ said McCourty to Time magazine. “With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”

“I will not be going to the White House,” Blount said on Thursday’s The Rich Eisen Show. “I don’t feel welcome in that house. I’ll leave it at that.”

The decision to skip the White House visit isn’t an unprecedented decision among Boston sports personalities. Tom Brady, citing family reasons, did not go after the 2014 season when President Barack Obama was in office. Tim Thomas chose not to go after the Bruins won the 2010-11 Stanley Cup. Theo Epstein opted out of visiting with President George Bush after the 2007 Red Sox won the World Series.

But this is a different, for two fundamental reasons.

Trump is as polarizing as any political figure in decades, especially relative to racial matters. He has repeatedly emphasized his relationships with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, quarterback Tom Brady, and coach Bill Belichick, relationships that do exist, which some Patriots players may find off-putting, if not worse.

How do you feel about this? Let’s talk about it in the comments, but with this warning: Any snowflake references had better be about Thursday’s weather.