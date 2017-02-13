Can the Celtics steal the top seed from LeBron James and the Cavs?

COMMENTARY

Don’t look now, but the Celtics are just 2.5 games back of the Cavs in the East. Think they have a shot at grabbing the top seed in the East? – Cliff T.

Tell me if LeBron the GM kills LeBron the coach by trading Kevin Love for Carmelo Anthony and I’ll give you my answer.

In all seriousness, despite the little melodramas that the Cavs seemed to afflict upon themselves every season, I have a hard time believing LeBron, Kyrie Irving and Car … er, Kevin Love won’t step on the gas should the Celtics get too close. The Cavs, almost impossibly, lost 7 of 9 from January 10-25, including losses to the Pelicans and Kings. But they’ve won 7 of 9 since, and through it all, they still have a higher winning percentage this season (.698) than last (.695, 57-25 final record) and that seemed to work out OK for Cleveland in the end.

But enough about them. This is about the Celtics, who have won 21 of 28 — including 9 of their last 10 — since a December 16 win over the Hornets improved their record to 14-12. Isaiah Thomas is doing his efficient Allen Iverson routine on a nightly basis, Al Horford does all the small things and a few huge ones, and if Saturday’s win over the Jazz is any indication, the young guys (Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier, even James Young) intend to continue to do their part. Perhaps most impressively, they’ve continued to thrive even without Avery Bradley, one of their three best players.

I don’t think the Celtics can over take the Cavs, because LeBron and cast will close ranks when the time comes. But that March 1 matchup at the Garden looks more intriguing by the day.

What say you? Can the Celtics rip the East’s top seed from the Cavs’ hands, Marcus Smart-style? Or is Cleveland past its annual rough patch? Meet me in the comments to talk about it.