Did Danny Ainge blow it by not trading for Serge Ibaka?

Serge Ibaka was traded from the Magic to the Raptors on Feb. 14, 2017 for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round draft pick.
Serge Ibaka was traded from the Magic to the Raptors on Feb. 14, 2017 for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round draft pick. –AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
By
7:00 AM

COMMENTARY

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each day (except for Saturday) to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments, where the mission is to have a sports conversation with occasional controversy, but without condescension or contrarianism. Chad will stop by the comments section several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Advertisement

I just need you to agree with me that Danny Ainge blew it on not making this Serge Ibaka trade. – Ryan M.

Well, that’s kind of a loaded question. Almost sounds like you have some skepticism of Ainge’s ability to do his job, which would make no sense to me considering that the Celtics are a wildly entertaining team that is currently two games out of first place in the Eastern Conference and may well end up with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

There are some surface reasons to be envious of the deal that sent Ibaka — who was averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in his first season with the Magic — to the Raptors for Terrence Ross and a first-round pick. He’s a good ballplayer — he’s shooting a career-high 38 percent from 3-point range — who is joining one of the Celtics’ primary conference rivals. It is not difficult to see how his game would fit with the Celtics. He’ll fit with the Raptors, too.

But … blew it? I mean, we need to see how all of this plays out, don’t we? This is what we know right now: The Raptors had to do something. They had lost 10 of 14 games and Kyle Lowry was on record as saying changes needed to happen. They were reeling.

Advertisement

The Celtics? They are rolling. They’ve won 10 of 11, and have gone 23-7 in their last 30. Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said the other night that the Celtics have “a legitimate chance” to get to the NBA Finals. Their chemistry couldn’t be better. I’m glad they didn’t want to part with Terry Rozier. He plays fast and with an edge, and with Avery Bradley a question mark, trading quality guard depth probably isn’t wise right now.

The Celtics could use another rebounder, but Ibaka has regressed there and as a defender. I’m not sure he’s what a lot of fans think he is. This is a guy who griped about shots while playing with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. He’s a high-end role player, but he thinks he’s more than that. And in the final year of his deal, I’m skeptical he’s going to be as selfless in Toronto as the Celtics would require him to be here.

No, Ainge didn’t blow it. Disagree? Join me in the comments and I’ll set you straight.

TOPICS: Sports Q Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) holds the ball against Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Washington. The Cavaliers won 140-135 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
NBA
Cavs' Kevin Love out at least 6 weeks February 14, 2017 | 7:10 PM
Local News
Cancer patient dies months after meeting hero, Tom Brady February 14, 2017 | 6:50 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, United States' Venus Williams makes a forehand return to her sister Serena during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Doug Adler, a tennis commentator dropped by ESPN for a remark about Venus Williams during the Australian Open has sued the network for wrongful termination. Adler, a former tennis pro, maintains he was describing Williams' aggressive style last month as 'guerrilla' tactics and not comparing her with a 'gorilla.' (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)
Media
Fired for Venus Williams remark, ex-commentator sues ESPN February 14, 2017 | 6:36 PM
Orlando Magic's Serge Ibaka (7) smiles after being called for a foul against Miami Heat's Goran Dragic (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Miami. The Magic defeated the Heat 116-107. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NBA
Raptors acquire Serge Ibaka from the Magic February 14, 2017 | 6:24 PM
Olympic silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa, left, of Ethiopia, runs to meet his daughter Soko, 5, while picking up his family at Miami International Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Miami. Lilesa arrived in the U.S. on a special skills visa, which allows him to train and compete until January. His wife, son, daughter and brother joined him in Miami Tuesday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Olympics
Ethiopian marathoner who protested in Rio reunites with family February 14, 2017 | 6:16 PM
Boston, MA 1-16-17: The Bruins were already down 4-0 in the third perod when head coach Claude Julien standing behind the bench became irate after a penalty call went against Anton Blidh (not pictured). The fans behind him stare at the scoreboard as they watch the replay. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
Boston Bruins
Canadiens hire Claude Julien as coach February 14, 2017 | 4:50 PM
Larry Bird even used his left hand while getting into a scuffle during the game against the Trail Blazers in February, 1986.
Boston Celtics
Looking back on Larry Bird's famous 'lefty' performance February 14, 2017 | 4:27 PM
Boston-02/09/2017 The Boston Bruins vs San Jose Sharks- Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has a chat with hiis team during a timeout late in the 3rd period. (sports)
Boston Bruins
'Cassidy Magic' can be catalyst or mirage for Bruins who already quit February 14, 2017 | 3:51 PM
Julian Edelman.
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman envisions 'Edelman's Catch' in hilarious video February 14, 2017 | 3:32 PM
The newest member of Zoo Atlanta is named Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Atlanta zoo names hissing cockroach after Tom Brady to make good on bet February 14, 2017 | 12:44 PM
President George W. Bush poses for a photo with Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and other members of the Patriots during a White House visit in 2004.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady on Patriots skipping White House trip: 'Everyone has their own choice' February 14, 2017 | 12:10 PM
Danny Amendola
New England Patriots
Watch: Danny Amendola strutted down a runway at New York Fashion Week February 14, 2017 | 10:42 AM
Houston, Feb. 5, 2017 - Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount leaps onto teammate James White after White scored the Super Bowl wining touchdown in overtime. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017.
New England Patriots
Game-winning Super Bowl LI touchdown ball located February 14, 2017 | 10:28 AM
Tom Brady's Valentine's Day post.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady shares V-Day photo with Gisele and 'littlest valentine' February 14, 2017 | 10:23 AM
Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics reacts after scoring against the Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.
Boston Celtics
Rick Carlisle thinks Celtics have a 'legitimate chance' to make NBA Finals February 14, 2017 | 10:20 AM
NBA
Doc's All-Star Game coaching advice: Keep your enemies happy February 14, 2017 | 7:00 AM
David Ortiz salutes the fans at Fenway Park.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox talk about first spring training without David Ortiz since 2002 February 14, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi checks out his bat as he heads to the batting cages at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL.
Sports Q
Debate: How good will Andrew Benintendi be as a rookie? February 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Xander Bogaerts had a terrific season last year.
Boston Red Sox
5 early predictions on the 2017 Red Sox February 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 13: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks controls the ball against Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart help Celtics stay hot in win over Mavs February 13, 2017 | 11:54 PM
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, right, reacts as Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) is congratulated by associated head coach Chris Dailey and embraced by assistant coach Marisa Moseley at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. UConn won their 100th straight game, 66-55. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
College Sports
UConn women win 100th straight game February 13, 2017 | 11:46 PM
Harvard's Ryan Donato (16) celebrates his goal with teammate Alexander Kerfoot as Boston University goaltender Jake Oettinger lies on the ice during the third period of the championship game of the Beanpot Tournament in Boston, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe)
College Sports
Harvard beats BU 6-3 for 1st Beanpot title since 1993 February 13, 2017 | 10:30 PM
Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll has been an offensive coordinator with the Browns, Dolphins, and Chiefs.
New England Patriots
Patriots’ Brian Daboll to interview as Alabama OC, reports say February 13, 2017 | 10:19 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning pictured following a game last December in Denver.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady recalls his key 'Peyton Manning-type throw' on Super Bowl-winning overtime drive February 13, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Tom Brady pictured last year skiing at the Yellowstone Club in Montana.
New England Patriots
Where is Tom Brady vacationing? 'Somewhere in Montana' February 13, 2017 | 6:05 PM
New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones before a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots
Cyrus Jones opens up about 'disappointment' of rookie season February 13, 2017 | 12:11 PM
Cambridge, MA 032514 Jerry Remy (cq) left Cambridge Probate Court after a custody hearing on his granddaughter, Arianna Remy (cq), Tuesday, March 25 2014. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff) section: Metro slug: 26remy reporter: Eric Moscowitz
Sports News
Jerry Remy being treated for relapse of lung cancer February 13, 2017 | 11:21 AM
Robert Kraft discusses the Patriots' White House visit on the Today Show.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft on Patriots skipping White House: 'We're all free to do whatever is best for us' February 13, 2017 | 11:16 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and head coach Bill Belichick and four of the five Lombardi championship trophies the team has won.
New England Patriots
Patriots reportedly file for 'Blitz for Six' trademark February 13, 2017 | 9:51 AM
LeBron James of the Cavaliers looks for a pass while under pressure from Marcus Smart of the Celtics during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Sports Q
Debate: Can Celtics steal top seed from LeBron and Cavs? February 13, 2017 | 9:00 AM