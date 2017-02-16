Are Red Sox fans underestimating the effect of David Ortiz’s absence?

COMMENTARY

The Red Sox should still have one of the most well-rounded offenses in the American League this year (but don’t sleep on Cleveland as the best). But are we underestimating how much they’ll miss David Ortiz? There’s no one else like him. — Mark D.

If we are, we won’t now that we realize he’s actually gone, you know? Ortiz’s long goodbye last season was mostly a great time and an appropriate salute even if it was a bit too prolonged in the end. But the reality that he’s actually retired and not coming back hadn’t totally hit me until the Red Sox started showing up in Fort Myers and you realize he’s not coming around this spring. His arrival was always worthy of some news and good for a couple of quips. Now it’s the Red Sox’ first Papi-less spring since 2002. Feels weird. There’s a void there.

There will be a void in the lineup too, and yes, I do feel like we’re underestimating it. Like you said, they should have a well-rounded and deep lineup, with Mookie Betts at its heart. But Ortiz was brilliant last year — had the Red Sox won the World Series, it would have been the perfect walk-off season. He led the American League in slugging (.620), OPS (1.021), doubles (48), and tied for the lead in RBIs (127). He led the Red Sox in homers (38), walks (80), on-base percentage (.401), and OPS+ (162). They are going to miss his production, they are going to miss his presence, too, and I’m surprised more of us don’t see it this way.

