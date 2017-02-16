Are Red Sox fans underestimating the effect of David Ortiz’s absence?

Debate the answer with Chad Finn and Boston sports fans at The Sports Q.

There will be no more David Ortiz home runs for the Red Sox.
There will be no more David Ortiz home runs for the Red Sox. –Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis
By
7:00 AM

COMMENTARY

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each day (except for Saturday) to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments, where the mission is to have a sports conversation with occasional controversy, but without condescension or contrarianism. Chad will stop by the comments section several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Advertisement

The Red Sox should still have one of the most well-rounded offenses in the American League this year (but don’t sleep on Cleveland as the best). But are we underestimating how much they’ll miss David Ortiz? There’s no one else like him. — Mark D.

If we are, we won’t now that we realize he’s actually gone, you know? Ortiz’s long goodbye last season was mostly a great time and an appropriate salute even if it was a bit too prolonged in the end. But the reality that he’s actually retired and not coming back hadn’t totally hit me until the Red Sox started showing up in Fort Myers and you realize he’s not coming around this spring. His arrival was always worthy of some news and good for a couple of quips. Now it’s the Red Sox’ first Papi-less spring since 2002. Feels weird. There’s a void there.

There will be a void in the lineup too, and yes, I do feel like we’re underestimating it. Like you said, they should have a well-rounded and deep lineup, with Mookie Betts at its heart. But Ortiz was brilliant last year — had the Red Sox won the World Series, it would have been the perfect walk-off season. He led the American League in slugging (.620), OPS (1.021),  doubles (48), and tied for the lead in RBIs (127). He led the Red Sox in homers (38), walks (80), on-base percentage (.401), and OPS+ (162). They are going to miss his production, they are going to miss his presence, too, and I’m surprised more of us don’t see it this way.

Advertisement

What do you think? Do you see it this way? Are we underestimating the effects of Papi’s absence? Let’s discuss in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Boston Red Sox David Ortiz
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Super Bowl 51.
Super Bowl LI
Watch the new cinematic Super Bowl 51 highlights February 16, 2017 | 9:53 AM
Fans watch the day's workouts at Red Sox Spring Training at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL.
Boston Red Sox
Postcard from Fort Myers: It’s Red Sox report day February 16, 2017 | 9:42 AM
Belichick congratulates Tom Brady on the sideline after the two-point conversion and TD makes it 28-20 during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
A new deal for Tom Brady could be on the horizon February 16, 2017 | 9:28 AM
Boston MA 12/23/16 Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas drives to the basket beating Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook during first quarter action at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: Celtics-Thunder reporter:
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas 'confident' he can eclipse Russell Westbrook as league's top scorer February 16, 2017 | 9:17 AM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) passes the ball as he is covered by the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 116-108. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores 33, Celtics hold off late push by 76ers February 15, 2017 | 10:48 PM
Genie Bouchard, left, sits with her blind date, John Goehrke, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in New York. After losing a Super Bowl bet on Twitter Bouchard agreed to go on a date with a random fan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Super Bowl LI
Genie Bouchard pays off Super Bowl bet with date at Nets game February 15, 2017 | 10:26 PM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pose during a news conference after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots
The writers of 'Patriots Day' are now making a movie about Tom Brady February 15, 2017 | 8:13 PM
New England Patriots
A Patriots fan got Tom Brady's face tattooed on his backside February 15, 2017 | 7:39 PM
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots celebrates during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Drew Bledsoe has some thoughts on Julian Edelman's beard February 15, 2017 | 6:02 PM
Media
Trump won't fill out NCAA Tournament bracket for ESPN February 15, 2017 | 5:36 PM
FILE - In this April 14, 2016 file photo, Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien speaks at a news conference at TD Garden after the Bruins failed to reach the playoffs for the second straight year. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, the Bruins fired Julien, who was in his 10th season as head coach, and named assistant Bruce Cassidy interim coach. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)
Boston Bruins
Claude Julien hopes to 'create some pride' in struggling Canadiens February 15, 2017 | 5:03 PM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) and teammates enjoyed the view from the bench with a win assured during the fourth quarter.
Boston Celtics
The case for the Celtics NOT making a bold trade February 15, 2017 | 2:49 PM
Knicks forward Kyle O'Quinn (9) dives for the ball in front of Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas and forward Amir Johnson, right, at Madison Square Garden.
Boston Celtics
3 trade targets who can help solve the Celtics' biggest problem February 15, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Claude Julien holds the Stanley Cup after the Bruins defeated the Canucks in Game 7 of the 2011 NHL Stanley Cup.
Boston Bruins
Claude Julien's hiring might turn some Bruins fans into Canadiens sympathizers February 15, 2017 | 12:14 PM
NFL
Bennett brothers among NFL players backing out of Israel visit February 15, 2017 | 11:37 AM
Serge Ibaka was traded from the Magic to the Raptors on Feb. 14, 2017 for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round draft pick.
Sports Q
Debate: Did the Celtics blow it by not trading for Serge Ibaka? February 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Media
Kate Upton three-peats as SI's swimsuit cover queen February 15, 2017 | 5:51 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) holds the ball against Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Washington. The Cavaliers won 140-135 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
NBA
Cavs' Kevin Love out at least 6 weeks February 14, 2017 | 7:10 PM
Local News
Cancer patient dies months after meeting hero, Tom Brady February 14, 2017 | 6:50 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, United States' Venus Williams makes a forehand return to her sister Serena during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Doug Adler, a tennis commentator dropped by ESPN for a remark about Venus Williams during the Australian Open has sued the network for wrongful termination. Adler, a former tennis pro, maintains he was describing Williams' aggressive style last month as 'guerrilla' tactics and not comparing her with a 'gorilla.' (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)
Media
Fired for Venus Williams remark, ex-commentator sues ESPN February 14, 2017 | 6:36 PM
Orlando Magic's Serge Ibaka (7) smiles after being called for a foul against Miami Heat's Goran Dragic (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Miami. The Magic defeated the Heat 116-107. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NBA
Raptors acquire Serge Ibaka from the Magic February 14, 2017 | 6:24 PM
Olympic silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa, left, of Ethiopia, runs to meet his daughter Soko, 5, while picking up his family at Miami International Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Miami. Lilesa arrived in the U.S. on a special skills visa, which allows him to train and compete until January. His wife, son, daughter and brother joined him in Miami Tuesday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Olympics
Ethiopian marathoner who protested in Rio reunites with family February 14, 2017 | 6:16 PM
Boston, MA 1-16-17: The Bruins were already down 4-0 in the third perod when head coach Claude Julien standing behind the bench became irate after a penalty call went against Anton Blidh (not pictured). The fans behind him stare at the scoreboard as they watch the replay. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
Boston Bruins
Canadiens hire Claude Julien as coach February 14, 2017 | 4:50 PM
Larry Bird even used his left hand while getting into a scuffle during the game against the Trail Blazers in February, 1986.
Boston Celtics
Looking back on Larry Bird's famous 'lefty' performance February 14, 2017 | 4:27 PM
Boston-02/09/2017 The Boston Bruins vs San Jose Sharks- Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has a chat with hiis team during a timeout late in the 3rd period. (sports)
Boston Bruins
'Cassidy Magic' can be catalyst or mirage for Bruins who already quit February 14, 2017 | 3:51 PM
Julian Edelman.
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman envisions 'Edelman's Catch' in hilarious video February 14, 2017 | 3:32 PM
The newest member of Zoo Atlanta is named Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Atlanta zoo names hissing cockroach after Tom Brady to make good on bet February 14, 2017 | 12:44 PM
President George W. Bush poses for a photo with Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and other members of the Patriots during a White House visit in 2004.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady on Patriots skipping White House trip: 'Everyone has their own choice' February 14, 2017 | 12:10 PM
Danny Amendola
New England Patriots
Watch: Danny Amendola strutted down a runway at New York Fashion Week February 14, 2017 | 10:42 AM
Houston, Feb. 5, 2017 - Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount leaps onto teammate James White after White scored the Super Bowl wining touchdown in overtime. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017.
New England Patriots
Game-winning Super Bowl LI touchdown ball located February 14, 2017 | 10:28 AM