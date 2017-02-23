COMMENTARY

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each day (except for Saturday) to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments, where the mission is to have a sports conversation with occasional controversy, but without condescension or contrarianism. Chad will stop by the comments section several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Advertisement

Finn – I know you like this team as constituted, but I think you’d also agree there’s room for improvement, whether it means trading for a star like Jimmy Butler or Paul George or just getting rebounding help. What’s your ideal outcome for the Celtics at the trading deadline? – Jay B.

Should probably include “realistic” there before “outcome,” huh?

No matter how many times we run it through the trade machine, trading Tyler Zeller and Amir Johnson for Paul George is not going to happen unless Larry Bird is in the late stages of a long con in which he reveals his he’s been plotting his triumphant return to the Celtics for years. And no, adding a few second-round picks won’t make it so.

(It really does work on the trade machine, though.)

So — realistically — what’s your ideal outcome at 3:01 p.m. Thursday? A deal that sends, say, this year’s Brooklyn pick-swap, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Johnson to the Bulls for Jimmy Butler (but without including Jae Crowder)?

Or, is it as I suggested in my Wednesday column preaching the relative status quo with this super-likable team, something simpler, like a pick and Zeller to the Mavs for Andrew Bogut? That’s pretty much what I’m hoping happens today, maybe with another unexpected secondary trade mixed in.

Advertisement

Or is there another player they should be targeting? Perhaps they should call the Pelicans and find out whether Boogie Cousins has worn out his welcome yet.

Remembering that any deal for a star is going to hurt, what do you want to see the Celtics do Thursday? Let’s get some pre-deadline chatter going in the comments.