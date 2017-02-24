Are you satisfied with how the trade deadline went for the Celtics?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each day (except for Saturday) to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments, where the mission is to have a sports conversation with occasional controversy, but without condescension or contrarianism. Chad will stop by the comments section several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Calling the NBA trading deadline anticlimactic might be an exaggeration. It was [flat-out] boring. I’m OK with them not trading for Jimmy Butler or Paul George, because the asking prices were probably astronomical. But shouldn’t [Danny] Ainge have done something? A rebounder? What are your thoughts on how it played out? – Kevin O.

I’ll try to give you the Readers Digest condensed version of my thoughts since I feel like I’ve written a dozen trade-deadline-related Celtics columns and Sports Qs over the last couple of days.

So, post-bummer-of-a-deadline thoughts, condensed:

It would have been cool to trade for Paul George or Jimmy Butler, but only — only — if gutting the core of this likable Celtics roster could have been avoided.

It does not seem, based on what the Pacers were reportedly asking for in exchange for George, that the Celtics could do this without gutting what they have. Larry Bird should have asked for a lot for his star. He did.

The status quo is not a bad thing. I like what the Celtics have — a fun team that is in second place in its conference and the potential for two very high draft picks in the next two seasons. Thanks, Nets.

All right, I’ll agree they should have added a rebounder somehow. Boston is nice this time of year, Andrew Bogut. It’s downright Australia-like. Honest. Pick us when the Sixers buy you out.

Anyone who thinks Danny Ainge should be fired for not making a trade should be in concussion protocol. Permanently.

That’s what I’ve got. Boring deadline, Celtics still in a great place, and that’s that. With me? Or are you wrong? I’ll hear you out in the comments.