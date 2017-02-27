Which individual Boston sports opponent have you most respected through the years?

9/15/13: Boston, MA: The Red Sox honored retiring Yankees closer Mariano Rivera in a pre game ceremony held around the pitcher's mound. Here he tips his cap to the crowd as he leaves the field after the ceremony ended. The Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in a regular season MLB game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section: sports topic: Red Sox-Yankees(1)
Former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera. –Jim Davis/Boston Globe
By
7:47 AM

Which individual Boston sports opponent have you most respected through the years?

I’m chucking out a question of my own here, because I want to follow up on Sunday’s query, which in case you missed it was this: Who is the most annoying Boston sports opponent of all time.

My choice there was Derek Jeter. I feel no need to further explain, even though we got some catharsis when the 2004 Red Sox did make him swallow his smirk. I’d say Bill Laimbeer got the most votes among you guys, a fine punchable-faced choice that would make Johnny Most proud. Ulf Samuelsson was up there, too, and Bernard Pollard – pretty much the football version of Ulf — didn’t get nearly enough votes.

We’ve been doing the Sports Q for about a month now, and Sunday’s might have been my favorite yet. So asking about the most respected opponent seems the natural follow-up. Maybe it’s even an easy choice.

Isn’t it Mariano Rivera? He was an exhausting, practically unbeatable nemesis for so many years. The Red Sox had to overcome him in 2004 when they had to overcome everything, and that seemed exactly how it should have been. His grace and good humor in the aftermath, especially on Opening Day 2005 at Fenway, in a small way enhanced the moment. For so many years, his appearance on the mound meant imminent defeat. Turns out, as great as he was, he was also the most gracious loser of all.

Other candidates for most respected opponent? I suppose some of you will say Jeter. I will not. Relatedly, I will also hear arguments that Nomar is always and forever better. Andy Pettitte, maybe? P.K. Subban drove Bruins fans nuts, but they’d have loved him on their own team, and he’s extraordinarily charitable even by good-dude NHL player standards.

Who else? Dr. J? Magic Johnson? Patrick Roy? Jonathan Toews? I feel like I’m missing an obvious one.

Let’s talk about it in the comments. And I’ll dive back into your pool of questions for Tuesday’s Sports Q, Thanks, as always, for participating.

