Would the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown for Brandon Ingram right now?

It was frustrating as hell when the Celtics ended up with the third pick in what was supposed to be a two-player draft last summer. But Ben Simmons hasn’t played a game yet, and Jaylen Brown ate Brandon Ingram’s lunch [Friday] night. Danny [Ainge] seemed pretty content with that pick all along. We’ll leave Simmons out of it because of the foot injury, but think the Celtics would trade them for Ingram now? – Shawn G.

First, from the Fun With Puny Sample Sizes Department:

NBA draft 1-night comp tweet:

Brandom Ingram: 22 mins, 0-for-0, 0 points, 4 rebs, 5 fouls

Jaylen Brown: 21 mins, 7-for-12, 16 points, 8 rebs — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 4, 2017

If you were one of those Celtics fans I periodically still hear from who haven’t caught on to Brown’s in-season improvement and aren’t utterly mesmerized with his potential, I imagine his star-turn against the Lakers finally opened your eyes. Brown had more highlight-reel plays — at least three — against the Lakers than Ingram had points. Brown is the more advanced player, one contributing to a much better team. There is no doubt he deserves much more Rookie of the Year consideration than Ingram.

But would Ainge trade him straight up for Ingram? That’s tricky. Brown — smart, electric, and a much better shooter and finisher than he was reputed to be during his one season at Cal — is 11 months older than Ingram and further along physically. He’s also in a much better situation.

Ingram has had his moments — he had 22 points against the Spurts on Feb. 26 — but physically he makes Kevin Durant looks like Charles Oakley at his intimidating peak. And his indoctrination to the NBA had a higher-degree of difficulty considering he’s had conscienceless chuckers Nick Young and, until recently, Lou Williams as teammates. It’s better than being a sophomore at Duke and pretending Grayson Allen didn’t just trip that guy, but it’s not easy.

I have little doubt the Celtics would have taken Ingram over Brown back on June 23, though Ainge had eyes for Brown as soon as he found out they’d be picking third. Now, seeing how rapidly Brown is developing… well, I think Ainge would take a call from Magic Johnson offering Ingram straight-up. But I don’t think he makes the deal without trying to bait Magic into giving up a little something more. How’s that for a copout? Lemme know what you think in the comments.