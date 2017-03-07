Would the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown for Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid's season is over because of continued issues with his left knee, the 76ers announced Wednesday, March 1.
Joel Embiid's season is over because of continued issues with his left knee, the 76ers announced Wednesday, March 1. –The Associated Press
7:17 AM

Today’s Sports Q is actually my favorite response from Monday’s question, which was: Would the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons right now? That question was the natural follow-up to Sunday’s query: Would the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown for Brandon Ingram?

Got it? Lots of daydreamed trades involving the top three picks in the 2016 NBA Draft. Anyway, here’s today’s semi-related question, which seems to have come from a Philly Twitter Area Code:

Answer: Well of course not, you silly Philly goose! Rozier is just a second-year backup guard with crazy quickness that he hasn’t quite harnessed and an increasing knack for taking and making big shots. Embiid has a chance to be a generational big man, a player and personality who is off-the-charts charismatic on the court and off.  What do you think we are, parochial?

Oh, come on. That’s not fair. It’s not like we’re myopic, irrational, or even home-loving!

OK, so maybe we are. Especially the home-loving part. My home is toasty-warm and has a fireplace. But we do try to suggest fair trades, even if the other participant in such trades might not see it that way.

For instance, we’d never suggest trading Terry Rozier for Embiid. That would not be fair! The trade machine would be insulted.

So we’ll give you Jaylen Brown for him, I guess.

Wait. Maybe. Would we give up Jaylen Brown for him, guys? I would. I don’t care if Embiid has Greg Oden’s left foot while his right foot is fused together with bones discarded by Bill Walton and Yao Ming, I’d take that shot. He’s extraordinary.

But Celtics fans are enamored with Brown after his recent stretch of stellar all-around play. And they should be. He’s going to grow up to be Jimmy Butler, which makes me glad the Celtics didn’t trade him and a bunch of other good players for the actual Jimmy Butler.

By the way, somewhere beneath my enjoyable foray into Philly trolling is an actual attempt at a point. It has something to do with the folly of drawing conclusions about players – and the teams that decided to select them – on draft night. I’ll let you know when I actually get to the core of it, but when I do I’ll be sure to mention that the Brown pick was considered a disappointment by Celtics fans when it happened, and now a majority of my correspondents don’t want to trade him for either of the two outstanding talents picked ahead of him. Let these guys grow up, will ya?

But while were waiting for that to happen, what the heck, I’ll officially ask this one too: would you trade Jaylen Brown for Embiid? Let’s talk about it in the comments.

And go easy on the Philly fans, guys. Remember, they’re about to be introduced to the Clay Buchholz experience. And they thought Papelbon was annoying …

TOPICS: Sports Q Boston Celtics NBA
