Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each day (except for Saturday) to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

This Q does not come from a reader, but instead is one I’ve decided to throw out there as a natural follow-up to Sunday’s similar question about the Red Sox, which got a fantastic response. (Shame on all of you for neglecting to mention Pat Dodson, by the way). Call it a managerial decision; I’m allowed to pick the question once in a while, you know. It’s in the Sports Q charter.

Advertisement

So here it is: Which obscure or mediocre Patriots player did you irrationally like? I’ll start with five of mine, even though I could probably stock a 53-man roster with these guys:

Horace Ivory: He was a breakaway threat as a runner and kick returner for the ’78 Pats, finishing with 11 touchdowns. That was the first Patriots team I remember, and a touchdown machine on the first team you remember is always someone who owns a permanent spot in your pantheon of favorites. Knee injuries abbreviated his career.

Derrick Ramsey: Smooth tight end had 66 catches for ’84 Patriots. It was only recently that I learned he was traded a couple of years later because his teammates suspected he was the source on the cocaine scandal story after the Super Bowl loss to the Bears.

Ray Crittenden: Receiver caught 44 passes in two years for the Patriots, and probably 41 of them were of the spectacular variety.

Clarence Weathers: And his brother Robert, too. Helpful players — one at receiver, the other at running back — on some excellent mid-‘80s teams.

Vagas Ferguson: His name was Vagas Ferguson. What more do you need?

For the record, the judges will accept Malcolm Butler as an answer — but only if you knew who he was before the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIX. That should cull the herd.

Advertisement

So who are yours? Let me have ‘em in the comments. And someone had better mention Hank Poteat …