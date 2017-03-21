Who will earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics or the Cavs?

One of the best wins of the season [last night], even though I kept waiting for the Wizards to make a comeback and they almost did. Afterward, when CSN showed the Eastern Conference standings and the Celtics were just two back of the Cavs, it was the first time I really believed they have a shot at the No. 1 seed. Think they can catch Cleveland and lock up the top spot? That would a hell of an achievement. – Dennis D.

First, I’m with you on that game, man. The Wizards have some obvious flaws – they’re a reminder to appreciate the Celtics’ mostly consistent defensive intensity – but they’re going to be a tough out in the playoffs. I think I’m going to need a seven-game series between these two teams. The over/under on brawls in that situation is 1 ½. I’m taking the over for Marcus Smart alone.

Advertisement

Anyway, about the quest for the top seed. The Celtics, at 45-26, are indeed two back of the Cavs with 11 games to go. But eight of those games are at TD Garden. Their only back-to-back is April 4 and 5 against their two toughest opponents during this stretch — at home against Cleveland and then at Atlanta. Otherwise, there are a few playoff teams in the mix (Indiana, Milwaukee), but the schedule is pretty easy presuming they take care of business against teams they should beat. There’s no reason they shouldn’t go 8-3 and finish the regular season with 53 wins, five more than last year.

The Cavs, at 46-23, have one more win and three fewer losses than the Celtics. That’s a decent advantage with so few games remaining. But their schedule is downright weird. They have two remaining with the Hawks, one with fourth-place Toronto, and they also play the Spurs, so it’s not easy. The weird part? They have three back-to-backs remaining, as well as a stretch of six games in nine days from April 2-10. If Ty Lue continues to rest LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in triplicate, the Cavs might just lose a couple they would usually win.

Advertisement

Ultimately, though, I think they hang on. If the Celtics go 8-3, the Cavs would have to stumble along at 7-6 in the same stretch just to end up tied at 53 wins. I can’t see General Manager LeBron allowing that to happen.

What do you think? Can the Celtics steal the top seed in the East? Let’s talk about this team and where they’re headed in the comments.