Do the Red Sox look like a playoff team so far?

Debate the answer with Chad Finn and Boston sports fans at The Sports Q.

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 15: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox reacts as he walks to the dugout after pitching the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on April 15, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox reacts as he walks to the dugout after pitching the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on April 15, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
2:59 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each day (except for Saturday) to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Since it looks like the Bruins and Celtics are intent on going 0-for-the-Garden in the playoffs, let’s talk Red Sox. What do you make of them so far? Chris Sale is as advertised, Pablo Sandoval can’t field, kind of a weird start all around. Is this encouraging that they’re 9-6 despite it all? – Mark P.

Advertisement

I’d say it’s pretty encouraging, Mark, considering David Price and Tyler Thornberg haven’t pitched, Noe Ramirez, Brian Johnson and Ben Taylor have, Hanley Ramirez, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Xander Bogaerts have as many homers as David Ortiz, and the team’s top five leaders in WAR so far look like this:

1. Sale, who is awesome.

2. Mitch Moreland, who has been a doubles machine.

3. Christian Vazquez, who is hitting .563 in five games.

4. Bradley, who has played four games and is currently on a rehab assignment.

5. Marco Hernandez, who didn’t even make the team out of spring training,

Not exactly the 2-through-5 you’d expect to see, huh?

The rotation behind Sale hasn’t been good, but that will probably change. Their lack of home-run power — they have just 7, last in the AL — will definitely change. I’ll bet you they finish top-3 in the league. Sandoval is struggling with his throwing, but he leads the team in homers and is tied with Andrew Benintendi in RBIs (10), so he hasn’t been totally useless. They need more from their most accomplished players, and they will get it. I’m sticking with the Orioles — who are tied with the Yankees, a game up on the Sox — to win the division. But this looks like a playoff team to me, even as strange as the start to the season has been.

Advertisement

What do you guys say? Does this look like a playoff team to you? I’ll see you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Boston Red Sox
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Get Boston sports headlines, free from The Boston Globe
Get the Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Golf
Tiger Woods has a 4th back surgery April 20, 2017 | 4:27 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday, April 20, 2017. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Red Sox
Sale's 13 Ks, Betts' 2B in 10th lead Red Sox over Jays 4-1 April 20, 2017 | 4:03 PM
04/11/16: Boston, MA: Red Sox starting pitcher David Price reacts as the Orioles Manny Machado heads for home as he scores ahead of teammate Mark Trumbo (not pictured) following his third inning three run home run. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Baltimore Orioles for their Home Opener of the 2016 Major League baseball season.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox say David Price dealing with 'soreness' in recovery April 20, 2017 | 1:35 PM
President Trump with the Patriots at the White House.
New England Patriots
Donald Trump uses Patriots White House photos to rip New York Times April 20, 2017 | 12:05 PM
The Patriots attended a White House ceremony on Wednesday.
New England Patriots
Boycott, Tom Brady’s absence undermine stagecraft of Patriots’ White House visit April 20, 2017 | 11:17 AM
Red Sox starting pitcher Brian Johnson earned his first Major League victory Tuesday night, but needed relief from a weary bullpen after going only five innings.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox bullpen in dire need of some relief April 20, 2017 | 11:12 AM
With the Bulls crowding All-Star Isaiah Thomas, the Celtics have to find another source of offense to stay alive in the series.
Boston Celtics
Celtics coach Brad Stevens might make lineup changes for Game 3 April 20, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Jon Lester is not scheduled to face the Red Sox at Fenway April 28-30.
Boston Red Sox
Jon Lester not scheduled to pitch against Red Sox April 20, 2017 | 10:58 AM
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 18: Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates their victory with Andrew Benintendi #16 as they run off the field during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Mookie Betts' no-strikeout streak ends at 129 plate appearances April 20, 2017 | 10:45 AM
An unidentified man wearing a business suit and black hat, runs with the Boston Marathon pack along the course from Hopkinton to Boston, flanked by D.J. Harding (223) of Oregon, and Tom Fleming (5) of New Jersey in 1984.
Boston Marathon
2-time NYC marathon champ dies coaching middle school meet April 20, 2017 | 9:52 AM
FILE - In this Friday, April 14, 2017, file photo, Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Hernandez hung himself and was pronounced dead at a Massachusetts hospital early Wednesday, April 19, 2017, according to officials. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File)
New England Patriots
Hernandez reportedly had bible verse written on forehead when found dead April 20, 2017 | 8:59 AM
New England Patriots
Patriots hit back at New York Times over White House tweet April 20, 2017 | 7:55 AM
Boston Red Sox Pablo Sandoval is out at second base on the force out as Toronto Blue Jays Troy Tulowitzki turns the double play in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Toronto. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox shut out in 3-0 loss to Blue Jays April 19, 2017 | 11:28 PM
New England Patriots
Gronk: ‘It was an honor to be in the Oval Office fist pumping POTUS’ April 19, 2017 | 10:50 PM
Boston MA 4/19/17 Boston Bruins Zedano Chara and Tuuka Rask looking at the puck in the net as Ottawa Senators Viktor Stalberg celebrates teammate Bobby Ryan's goal during third period action of game 4 of the first round of the NHL Playoffs at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Bruins
Bruins on brink of elimination after 1-0 loss to Senators April 19, 2017 | 10:32 PM
Denna Laing waves the Boston Bruins flag as fans cheer prior to the first period of Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Ottawa Senators in Boston, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Laing has been wheelchair-bound since being injured in the 2015 Women's Winter Classic hockey game. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins
Denna Laing pumped up the Bruins' home crowd before Game 4 April 19, 2017 | 8:12 PM
Aaron Hernandez misses a catch against the Ravens during the 2013 AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium on January 20, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
Aaron Hernandez’s life and death were tragic, by his doing April 19, 2017 | 8:01 PM
President Donald Trump shakes hands with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during a ceremony Wednesday on the South Lawn of the White House.
New England Patriots
Donald Trump explains the story behind the letter Bill Belichick sent him April 19, 2017 | 7:05 PM
Patriots backup quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett at the White House. Brissett also tagged Brady in the space between them.
New England Patriots
The Patriots backup QBs left room for Tom Brady in a White House photo April 19, 2017 | 6:47 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 19: New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick (L) and team owner Robert Kraft (R) present a football helmet to U.S. President Donald Trump during a celebration of the team's Super Bowl victory on the South Lawn at the White House April 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. It was the team's fifth Super Bowl victory since 1960. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots say side-by-side photos of White House visits ‘lack context’ April 19, 2017 | 6:13 PM
Washington, D.C.-04/19/2017- The Superbowl Champions New England Patriots where guests for a ceremony at the White House with President Donald Trump. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
New England Patriots
Watch the full 15-minute White House ceremony honoring the Patriots April 19, 2017 | 6:05 PM
New England Patriots
Read Jacoby Brissett’s heartfelt thank-you letter to Barack Obama April 19, 2017 | 5:53 PM
Boston MA 4/18/17 Boston Celtics Marcus Smart reacting after making a foul against the Chicago Bulls during second quarter of game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Celtics
NBA fines Marcus Smart $25,000 for making 'obscene gesture' April 19, 2017 | 5:11 PM
Catherine Klima and Michael Jencks.
Boston Marathon
This marathoner closed out Monday with a medal and an engagement ring April 19, 2017 | 4:55 PM
Wide receiver Danny Amendola spent time working on one-to-one drills with quarterback Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Donald Trump congratulated Danny Amendola on his key Super Bowl catch. Just one problem. April 19, 2017 | 4:37 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
Donald Trump never mentioned Tom Brady during his speech honoring the Patriots April 19, 2017 | 4:02 PM
Boston MA 4/18/17 Boston Celtics Marcus Smart battles for a loose ball with Chicago Bulls Rajon Rondo during second quarter of game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens: If Marcus Smart made a gesture, 'it's unacceptable' April 19, 2017 | 3:30 PM
President Donald Trump speaks alongside the New England Patriots during a ceremony honoring them as 2017 Super Bowl Champions on the South Lawn of the White House.
New England Patriots
How the Pats pulled off a Super Bowl LI win, according to President Trump April 19, 2017 | 3:26 PM
Washington, D.C.-04/19/2017- The Superbowl Champions New England Patriots where guests for a ceremony at the White House with President Donald Trump. Trump shakes Belichicks hand as Julian Edelman looks on. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
New England Patriots
See photos from the Patriots' White House visit April 19, 2017 | 3:23 PM
Washington, D.C.-04/19/2017- The Superbowl Champions New England Patriots where guests for a ceremony at the White House with President Donald Trump. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
New England Patriots
Here's a photo of Trump holding up his No. 45 Patriots jersey April 19, 2017 | 3:04 PM