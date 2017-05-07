Who is the best defensive shortstop in Red Sox history?

Red Sox shortstop Pokey Reese.
Pokey Reese played for the Red Sox in 2004. –The Boston Globe
By
May 7, 2017

Not sure why I’m thinking of this right now. It’s definitely not anything Xander Bogaerts has inspired lately. But who do you think is the best defensive shortstop in Red Sox history? Jose Iglesias has to be right up there. – Peter M.

I get the sense this is coming from someone who is still clinging to the idea that the Red Sox made a mistake trading Iglesias in 2013. Bogaerts long ago ended that debate, Peter, even if sometimes it feels like he could and should be even better than he is.

As for the best glove? I assume you mean other than Stephen Drew, who of course stands alone in all baseball matters, I’d say it comes down to these three, in order.

Pokey Reese: That dive into the stands at Fenway in ’04 was arguably the greatest defensive play of Derek Jeter’s career. (Jeremy Giambi might disagree.) Pokey made the same play that night, but for him, no dive was necessary. It was routine. Never saw anyone leap higher to snare line drives. He’s my No. 1.

Alex Gonzalez: Better in his first incarnation (2006) than his second (’09), but as graceful and smooth as it gets.

Iglesias: Lots of mustard on that hot dog, but he was a magician and remains so in Detroit.

Honorable mention: Rick Burleson, who won a Gold Glove in ’79 and had a rocket-laser arm that he loved to show off.

What do you say? Who is the best defensive shortstop you’ve seen play for the Red Sox? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Boston Red Sox
