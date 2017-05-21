Would you trade Isaiah Thomas straight-up for Kyrie Irving?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each day (except for Saturday) to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Who would you rather have, Isaiah Thomas or Kyrie Irving? – Kevin T.

Well, I mean, for the rest of the series I think you’d definitely take Kyrie, given that he’s healthy and playing and all? Think Cavs GM LeBron might let the Celtics borrow him Sunday night just for competition’s sake? They should at least ask, in my opinion.

To answer the question without sarcasm, though, the choice is clear. Thomas is an extraordinary, inspirational player who has produced a season Celtics fans won’t forget. He’s been a Celtic for three seasons, but he’s already a Celtic for life in fans’ hearts.

But you have to take Irving. You have to. The only debate is sentimental. He can do all of the things Thomas can do – score in bunches, beat multiple defenders off the dribble, get overwhelmed on defense, all of it. But he’s bigger, more conventional (if that matters), and most important, is three years younger.

It’s tough to say it, because it feels like another pedigree-based slight on IT, and he should be done having to deal with that.

So put it this way: Danny Ainge described Thomas’s season Saturday as “legendary,’’ and Ainge has seen enough that is legendary to be able to recognize it. But Ainge would give up Chipotle for life if that was the cost of getting Irving for Thomas.

What do you guys think? Is there anyone who wouldn’t trade Thomas for Irving? I’ll see you in the comments. (Once I get to Cleveland – the Sports Q is on location at the Charlotte airport at the moment.)