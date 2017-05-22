Did Marcus Smart prove that Isaiah Thomas is expendable?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each day (except for Saturday) to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

He’s a great story and had an awesome season, but was Isaiah Thomas’s ticket out of town punched by Marcus Smart’s performance in Game 3? You can make the case based off that game that they’re better off without him. – Tom D.

Sigh.

OK, I’ll address this, because I’ve gotten this question a lot this morning even after I told you guys to turn down your radios with a hammer if anyone (like Mazz, or maybe Mazz) suggests the Celtics won Game 3 because Thomas is out with a hip injury.

They didn’t win because they were finally rid of their second-team NBA All-Star and popular teammate. That’s absurd, and Celtics fans who watched this team all season know better.

They won because Marcus Smart — a uniquely talented and often maddening player who is at the 1977 Dennis Johnson portion of his career — delivered arguably the best game of his career, and he did it in a manner that no one would have a right to expect. Smart, a 28-percent 3-point shooter who misses more shots to the left and right than any player in the league, hit 7 of 10 3-pointers.

They won because Avery Bradley bounced it in, Al Horford got his act together late, and Kelly Olynyk scored four crucial points.

They won because they have three distinctly talented guards, and the two who played last night happened to play very well.

They also won because Jonas Jerebko is awesome and Brad Stevens finally unleashed him.

I recognize that there should be some nuance to this answer. The Celtics have a nine-figure decision to make with Thomas, and Bradley’s contract is coming up, too. They were a better defensive team without him without a doubt.

But Sunday night in the second half, we saw the best of how they can look without him. I suspect the worst — such as when Smart shoots 2 of 13 and Stevens forgets how awesome Jerebko is — would be ugly enough that fickle fans might just remember to appreciate Thomas.

What do you guys think? I’ll see you in the comments, carrying my hammer.