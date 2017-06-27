Should Jeremy Jacobs have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame?

06/19/2011 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - Boston Bruins owner Jeremy M. Jacobs, cq, gave remarks during a breakup press conference at the TD Garden on the Sunday after the big Stanley Cup win. Story by Fluto Shinzawa/Globe Staff. Dina Rudick/Globe Staff.
Boston Bruins owner Jeremy M. Jacobs gave remarks during a press conference at the TD Garden. –Dina Rudick/Globe Staff
By
June 27, 2017

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each day (except for Saturday) to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

This isn’t a question for the Sports Q. It’s a statement for the Sports Q. I’d vote for Matt Cooke, Ulf Samuelsson and Claude Lemieux for the Hockey Hall of Fame before I voted for Jeremy Jacobs. What a joke. – Pat J.

Advertisement

I don’t know, I think we can make a case for the Bruins owner, right? He’s owned the team since 1975, which is a wicked long time! They made the playoffs for 29 straight years through 1995-96! They won a Stanley Cup! He never got them the extra player or two they needed in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s because he knew they weren’t beating Gretzky, which is savvy! He knew how to make a lockout happen! He sold a lot of postseason pretzels! He was the inspiration for Mr. Burns, probably!

All right, I’ve got nothing. He’s in because every member of the ownership billionaires club gets in eventually if they stick around long enough. That’s why.

The only reason I’m using this statement/question/gripe is to ask if there’s any Bruins fan out there who thinks he should be in. There can’t be, right? I’ll see you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Boston Bruins
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Phoenix Suns forward Markieff Morris (11) and his brother Detroit Pistons forward Marcus Morris (13) embrace at the start of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, in Phoenix, Ariz. (David Kadlubowski/The Arizona Republic via AP) MARICOPA COUNTY OUT; MAGAZINES OUT; NO SALES; MANDATORY CREDIT
Boston Celtics
Here's what we know about the Marcus Morris assault case July 18, 2017 | 1:54 PM
Paul Pierce
Boston Celtics
Paul Pierce reportedly trolled Danny Ainge at his final Celtics contract signing July 18, 2017 | 1:01 PM
Ser Andrew Benintendi Bobblehead
Boston Red Sox
Even the Red Sox have caught 'Game of Thrones' fever July 18, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Maclcom Mitchell runs after a catch during the 2016 season.
New England Patriots
Malcolm Mitchell got an impressive tattoo to remind him of the Super Bowl July 18, 2017 | 11:07 AM
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
The Brady family is living it up in Costa Rica July 18, 2017 | 11:04 AM
Julian Edelman
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman shared a letter from a professor who doubted his NFL dream July 18, 2017 | 10:57 AM
New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) arrive for an NFL football team practice Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills fans roasted Stephon Gilmore for his comments about the upcoming season July 18, 2017 | 10:19 AM
Boston, Mass.-5/19/2011-Boston red Sox vs Detroit Tigers - After a diving stop on a line drive, Red Sox short stop Jed Lowrie fires the ball to second base as his throw was too late to get Detroits Alex Avila at second base on a single hit by Detroits Austin Jackson in the 5th inning. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki (sports)
Boston Red Sox
Jed Lowrie considered 'a possibility' to play third base for the Red Sox July 18, 2017 | 9:32 AM
Media
‘Kirk & Callahan’ gives WEEI big win in Nielsen ratings July 18, 2017 | 9:21 AM
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jake Odorizzi works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
MLB
Rays beat A's 3-2 to move closer to first place in AL East July 18, 2017 | 1:03 AM
BOSTON, MA - JULY 17: Justin Smoak #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays slides safely under the tag of Christian Vazquez #7 of the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a game at Fenway Park on July 17, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***
Boston Red Sox
Pearce leads Blue Jays over Red Sox, 4-3 July 17, 2017 | 11:37 PM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens reacts to a play during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. Sitting behind Stevens is New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Sports News
The Celtics one-upped the Patriots on Twitter on World Emoji Day July 17, 2017 | 6:08 PM
Celtics sign Paul Pierce to a one day contract.
Boston Celtics
Celtics officially sign Paul Pierce, allowing him to retire with team July 17, 2017 | 5:46 PM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox manager Farrell says protest denied on play vs Yanks July 17, 2017 | 5:34 PM
Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier (21) in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Denver. The Rockies won 10-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sports Q
Should the Red Sox trade for Todd Frazier? July 17, 2017 | 2:57 PM
New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium once resembled 'The Wall' from Game of Thrones July 17, 2017 | 2:49 PM
Cape Cod Baseball League
Local News
A player went over the fence to make a spectacular catch in Cape Cod's baseball league July 17, 2017 | 1:48 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, watches a drill during an NFL football organized team activities practice Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
New England Patriots
There's a world of surprises in Bill Belichick's family history July 17, 2017 | 1:23 PM
Standout defensive end Harold Landry (7) had a school-record 16.5 sacks in 2016.
College Sports
BC picked last in its division in ACC preseason poll July 17, 2017 | 1:06 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. robs Aaron Judge of a home run.
Boston Red Sox
These are some of the most memorable catches in Red Sox history July 17, 2017 | 12:01 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. robs Aaron Judge of a home run.
Boston Red Sox
Aaron Judge paid his respects to Jackie Bradley Jr.'s catch July 17, 2017 | 11:09 AM
Julian Edelman
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman and Tyler Seguin rocked out at a local concert July 17, 2017 | 10:32 AM
BOSTON, MA - 2/07/2017: ALL CHEERS with Belichick for the New England Patriots Super Bowl Parade 2017 in Boston (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 08parade
New England Patriots
Roger Goodell is reportedly still mad about Matt Patricia's celebratory shirt choice July 17, 2017 | 9:51 AM
Waltham, MA - 7/14/17 - Celtics team executive Danny Ainge announces that free agent Gordon Hayward will be joining the Celtics from HealthPoint, the Celtics practice facility, on Friday, July 14, 2017. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe)
Boston Celtics
4 questions the Celtics still have to answer this offseason July 17, 2017 | 8:48 AM
Boston Red Sox's David Price reacts after Jackie Bradley Jr's catch on a fly out by New York Yankees' Aaron Judge during the eighth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader in Boston, Sunday, July 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox
David Price helped the Red Sox split their series with the Yankees July 17, 2017 | 8:08 AM
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, watches his fly out to Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. during the eighth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader in Boston, Sunday, July 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox
Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. rob Aaron Judge of his 31st home run July 17, 2017 | 7:58 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) walk off the field following NFL football practice, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
How the Patriots will put to use Brandin Cooks' speed and versatility July 17, 2017 | 12:00 AM
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) covers wide receiver Brandin Cooks, left, during an NFL football team practice Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Here's a look at the new faces on the Patriots July 17, 2017 | 12:00 AM
FILE - In this Friday, April 26, 2013 file photo, former Washington Senators broadcaster Bob Wolff waves to the crowd during a pre-game ceremony to honor him, before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park in Washington. Bob Wolff, the only sportscaster to call play-by-play of championships in all four major North American professional team sports, has died, Saturday, July 15, 2017. He was 96. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Media
Bob Wolff, sports broadcaster for nearly 80 years, dies at 96 July 16, 2017 | 6:39 PM
Denny Hamlin celebrates after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Sports News
Hamlin ends Joe Gibbs Racing winless skid at New Hampshire July 16, 2017 | 6:36 PM