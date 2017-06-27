Should Jeremy Jacobs have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each day (except for Saturday) to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

This isn’t a question for the Sports Q. It’s a statement for the Sports Q. I’d vote for Matt Cooke, Ulf Samuelsson and Claude Lemieux for the Hockey Hall of Fame before I voted for Jeremy Jacobs. What a joke. – Pat J.

I don’t know, I think we can make a case for the Bruins owner, right? He’s owned the team since 1975, which is a wicked long time! They made the playoffs for 29 straight years through 1995-96! They won a Stanley Cup! He never got them the extra player or two they needed in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s because he knew they weren’t beating Gretzky, which is savvy! He knew how to make a lockout happen! He sold a lot of postseason pretzels! He was the inspiration for Mr. Burns, probably!

All right, I’ve got nothing. He’s in because every member of the ownership billionaires club gets in eventually if they stick around long enough. That’s why.

The only reason I’m using this statement/question/gripe is to ask if there’s any Bruins fan out there who thinks he should be in. There can’t be, right? I’ll see you in the comments.