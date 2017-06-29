Should the Red Sox trade for Jed Lowrie to play third base?

HOUSTON, TX - JUNE 28: Jed Lowrie #8 of the Oakland Athletics hits a home run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on June 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - JUNE 28: Jed Lowrie #8 of the Oakland Athletics hits a home run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on June 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) –Getty Images
By
8:44 AM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each day (except for Saturday) to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Obviously, the Red Sox have issues at 3rd. With the A’s most likely turning to sell mode soon, could Jed Lowrie be a possible replacement at 3rd? He seems to be having a decent year and played 3rd before with the Sox.– Jason S.

Advertisement

Well, if they can’t get Stephen Drew back, I suppose this is a decent Plan B …

I actually like this idea a lot, especially compared to the alternatives, which appear to be a certain overpay for Todd Frazier, a rush-job of Rafael Devers, or trying to extract one more decent half-season out of Jhonny Peralta. I can’t imagine Mike Moustakas (20 homers) is in play with the Royals just a couple of games out of first place. And Pablo Sandoval is rehabbing for an ear infection, which tells you just how pressing they consider it to get him back from Pawtucket.

Many moons ago, Lowrie was the de facto starting shortstop on the 2008 Red Sox, a team Terry Francona considered to be as good as any he had even though they didn’t win the World Series. Lowrie was traded to the Astros for Mark Melancon before the 2012 season, and he’s rotated between Houston and his current team, the Oakland A’s, since then, playing for each franchise twice.

He’s spent more time on the operating table than the entire Knievel family combined, but he’s quietly having a fine season for the A’s, slashing .285/.356/.487 with 8 homers and a league-leading 25 doubles. I imagine he wouldn’t be too costly in terms of prospects, and he’d at least be adequate defensively at the position.

Advertisement

I’m on board with this, Jason, even though we both know he’d break one bone or another within a week of getting here. But what do you guys think? Would old friend Jed Lowrie be a welcome solution to the Red Sox’ third base woes? Or is there a better option out there? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Boston Red Sox
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MAY 8: (L-R) Gordon Hayward #20 and Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz on the bench as the time expired in their 121-95 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 8, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Here's why Gordon Hayward 'can't stand' Tom Brady June 29, 2017 | 10:23 AM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/3/2017 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up his jersey before the start of Red Sox Pirates during Opening Day at Fenway Park. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
New England Patriots
Tom Brady's No. 12 is the best-selling jersey in these 17 states June 29, 2017 | 9:44 AM
Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) takes instruction from head coach Doc Rivers in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Thursday, March 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Boston Celtics
Here's why Chris Paul reportedly 'despises' Doc Rivers June 29, 2017 | 8:19 AM
There is a specific reason why Avery Bradley points skyward after making a 3-pointer.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics' potential blockbuster offseason could have a downside June 29, 2017 | 8:13 AM
MLB
Safe at home; MLB umpire Tumpane rescues woman on bridge June 29, 2017 | 12:34 AM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox strand 11 baserunners in 4-1 loss to the Twins June 28, 2017 | 11:33 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) goes up under the basket, next to Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. The Houston Rockets have reached an agreement to trade for Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul according to a person familiar with the deal. The league source spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, on the condition of anonymity because the team hasn't finalized the trade. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)
NBA
Rockets acquire Chris Paul from Clippers in 8-player deal June 28, 2017 | 7:46 PM
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, right, watches during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. In the foreground are home plate umpire Ryan Blakney and Indians catcher Roberto Perez. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
MLB
Terry Francona returns to Indians dugout after being hospitalized June 28, 2017 | 7:40 PM
MLB
Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series June 28, 2017 | 7:11 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 1966 file photo, Waterville Valley ski area developer Tom Corcoran, far left, and his wife Roberta, pose with Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., and Paul Pfosi, far right, a Swiss skier who headed the ski school at Waterville Valley, N.H. Corcoran, an Olympic skier who founded New Hampshire's Waterville Valley ski area and built it into a destination for racers and celebrities alike, died Tuesday, June 27, 2017. He was 85. (AP Photo)
Skiing
Olympic skier who founded popular NH ski resort dies June 28, 2017 | 5:26 PM
Boston Celtics first-round draft pick Jayson Tatum with, from left, Steve Pagluica, Wyc Grousbeck and Danny Ainge.
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum already have a nickname June 28, 2017 | 4:46 PM
Foxborough-06/08/2017- Patriots minicamp at the Gillette Stadium practice field. Rob Gronkowski runs during a passing drill. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe
New England Patriots
Gronk snuck in and out of a high school for a secret workout June 28, 2017 | 4:42 PM
Paul George gained the upper hand on Miami’s LeBron James, scoring 29 points for the Pacers, who have won 11 of 13 games.
Boston Celtics
2 realistic Celtics trade scenarios for Paul George June 28, 2017 | 4:40 PM
Martellus Bennett on GMFB talking about Tom Brady, June 28, 2017.
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett described a hilarious difference between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers June 28, 2017 | 4:34 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 115-102. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas is recruiting Blake Griffin and Gordon Hayward to the Celtics via social media June 28, 2017 | 3:58 PM
Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Sports Q
Would you prefer the Celtics sign Gordon Hayward or Blake Griffin? June 28, 2017 | 3:51 PM
MLB
Watch: Don Orsillo has one of his patented laughing fits recalling fish that bit him June 28, 2017 | 2:28 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski
Media
ESPN makes Adrian Wojnarowski hire official June 28, 2017 | 12:13 PM
Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward talks to the media during the NBA teams end of season press conference at the Zions Bank Basketball Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)
Boston Celtics
Gordon Hayward's wife is making more noise about her husband's free agency status on Instagram June 28, 2017 | 11:55 AM
NBA
Knicks, Phil Jackson part ways after dismal 3-year run June 28, 2017 | 10:02 AM
New England Patriots Julian Edelman #11 is seen against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
New England Patriots
Watch Julian Edelman show off his insane footwork in slo-mo June 28, 2017 | 9:45 AM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 29: Andrew Benintendi #16 of the Boston Red Sox hits a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on April 29, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Here's where you should sit at Fenway Park if you want to catch a home run June 28, 2017 | 9:01 AM
Red Sox lightning
Boston Red Sox
Electrifying photos from Fenway Park's summer thunderstorm June 28, 2017 | 8:52 AM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 30: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the third quarter of Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on April 30, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart doesn't keep up with Celtics trade rumors June 28, 2017 | 8:03 AM
Boston, MA 06/28/2007: The Celtics had an NBA Draft event on the floor of the TD Banknorth Garden, leading up to their number five first round pick. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section:sports slug:unknown
Boston Celtics
How the Celtics pulled off the Ray Allen trade June 28, 2017 | 6:07 AM
Boston Red Sox's Chris Young, right is congratulated by Xander Bogaerts (2) after his three-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Young, Vazquez homer for Red Sox in 9-2 win over Twins June 28, 2017 | 2:06 AM
Skiing
An Australian company is buying Maine's third-largest ski resort June 28, 2017 | 12:03 AM
MLB
Jacoby Ellsbury ties odd Pete Rose mark for most catcher's interference June 27, 2017 | 11:54 PM
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon looks on during batting practice before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
MLB
Joe Maddon says Cubs making informal trip to White House June 27, 2017 | 8:18 PM
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona works in the dugout in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
MLB
Terry Francona hospitalized, will miss Indians game June 27, 2017 | 6:48 PM