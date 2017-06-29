Should the Red Sox trade for Jed Lowrie to play third base?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each day (except for Saturday) to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Obviously, the Red Sox have issues at 3rd. With the A’s most likely turning to sell mode soon, could Jed Lowrie be a possible replacement at 3rd? He seems to be having a decent year and played 3rd before with the Sox.– Jason S.

Well, if they can’t get Stephen Drew back, I suppose this is a decent Plan B …

I actually like this idea a lot, especially compared to the alternatives, which appear to be a certain overpay for Todd Frazier, a rush-job of Rafael Devers, or trying to extract one more decent half-season out of Jhonny Peralta. I can’t imagine Mike Moustakas (20 homers) is in play with the Royals just a couple of games out of first place. And Pablo Sandoval is rehabbing for an ear infection, which tells you just how pressing they consider it to get him back from Pawtucket.

Many moons ago, Lowrie was the de facto starting shortstop on the 2008 Red Sox, a team Terry Francona considered to be as good as any he had even though they didn’t win the World Series. Lowrie was traded to the Astros for Mark Melancon before the 2012 season, and he’s rotated between Houston and his current team, the Oakland A’s, since then, playing for each franchise twice.

He’s spent more time on the operating table than the entire Knievel family combined, but he’s quietly having a fine season for the A’s, slashing .285/.356/.487 with 8 homers and a league-leading 25 doubles. I imagine he wouldn’t be too costly in terms of prospects, and he’d at least be adequate defensively at the position.

I’m on board with this, Jason, even though we both know he’d break one bone or another within a week of getting here. But what do you guys think? Would old friend Jed Lowrie be a welcome solution to the Red Sox’ third base woes? Or is there a better option out there? I’ll hear you in the comments.