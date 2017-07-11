What should the Red Sox give up for Giancarlo Stanton?

MIAMI, FL - JULY 10: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Miami Marlins competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park. –Getty Images
By
12:55 PM

Welcome to Boston.com's Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports.

The Marlins are for sale and are looking to move payroll. Giancarlo Stanton has a $325 million deal that they probably want to unload, as great as he is. I know you like him. What would you offer if you were the Red Sox? Jackie Bradley Jr., Michael Chavis and another midlevel prospect or two seems reasonable, right? – Gus Fring

I feel like we’re playing one of my greatest hits here, one we haven’t played for a while. I am a big Stanton fan, as I wrote often a couple of years ago at the same time a good source was telling me the Red Sox intended to acquire either him or – gulp – Jason Heyward.

I’d love to see him here, still. That power would be something to behold at Fenway. But there are more red flags than there used to be. He’s having a great year, with 26 homers; he had just 27 last year as well as the season before, because he’s struggled to stay healthy. He’s big dude – though he looks like a medium regular standing next to Aaron Judge – and he’s already had knee issues. I’m not sure about his long-term viability as a defensive player.

That contract, which runs through his age 37 season at $25 million per season, seems massive now, but it’s not going to be that daunting once Bryce Harper gets his half-billion – yes, billion – in free agency. Mookie Betts is going to make more than Stanton in a couple of years, so brace yourself.

I actually wouldn’t deal Bradley and a couple of real prospects for him at the moment. I love the Andrew Benintendi-Bradley-Betts outfield and its all-around capabilities. Plus, there are the luxury-tax implications. But if the Marlins go into full fire-sale mode before Derek Jeter collects enough coupons to buy the franchise, the Red Sox should certainly poke around there and see if they can get a bargain. But I’m not doing that deal you suggested.

But what do you guys think? Should the Red Sox give up Jackie Bradley Jr. in this purely made-up trade for Giancarlo Stanton? What would you give up? I’ll see you in the comments.

