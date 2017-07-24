Should the Celtics try to acquire Kyrie Irving?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each day (except for Saturday) to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

I am curious about your opinion regarding the Kyrie Irving news. Do you think the Celtics should get in on this or let this go? Also would you do Isaiah Thomas for Kyrie in a straight-up deal knowing Isaiah is going to get paid next summer? — David T.

Advertisement

I’m sure the Celtics will look into it, Danny Ainge being Danny Ainge and due diligence and all. Irving is an exceptional individual talent, something he proved to the Celtics a couple of times in the postseason, most notably during Game 4 when the Cavs’ hold on the series looked tenuous until he took over. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a guard who finishes contested shots at the rim as well as he does. He probably has the best handle in the league, and when his shot is on he’s pretty close to unstoppable. He’s what World B. Free thought he was.

In a vacuum, I don’t want the Celtics to trade for him, though. Stylistically, they’re building the team Brad Stevens covets – versatile offensively, flexible, and willing to move the basketball. Irving is much more ball-dominant than Isaiah Thomas is, and spends a hell of a lot more time dribbling the clock down looking for his own shot. I’m not sure they pieces they’ve accumulated fit around him.

This is a guy who plays with LeBron James, the most unselfish superstar on the court since Magic Johnson, led the team in shots, and yet is unhappy with his role. Irving is a great talent, and he’s still only 25 years old. But he strikes me as someone who is more interested in scoring 32 points per game for, say, a .500 Clippers team than being a 25-point scorer on an unselfish contender.

Advertisement

It’s pretty much a moot point anyway. Irving is due $60 million over the next three years. The Celtics would have to move a lot more salary beyond Isaiah’s to bring him here. So I’m out on Kyrie. But what do you guys think? I’ll see you in the comments.

Watch: Kyrie Irving has a move that can’t be simulated in a video game