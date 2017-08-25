Is Chris Sale a lock to win the Cy Young award?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each day (except for Saturday) to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

We can probably stop any Pedro Martinez comparisons for Chris Sale right now. He seems to have hit the wall lately. Is he even a lock for the Cy Young award at this point? – Tim O.

[Checks schedule.]

[Notes that all of his remaining starts are not against Cleveland.]

[Answers question.]

Yes, Chris Sale will win the AL Cy Young award. Probably fairly easily, too, though Cleveland’s Corey Kluber has actually been worth more Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Reference (5.8 to 5.0). Sale has been more durable (he’s made 26 starts to Kluber’s 22) and still has a shot at 300 strikeouts.

Sure, Sale has struggled somewhat in August. In two his five starts this month, he’s given up seven runs, including Thursday night against the Indians, when he was chased after three innings. Given his history of slipping to some degree in the second half, it’s mildly concerning, though it should be noted he’s still whiffed 42 in 30 innings this month, with a .684 OPS against. It’s just a hiccup, I’d guess, though it would probably behoove the Red Sox to get ol’ Stickman some rest if they get the chance.

It is odd that Cleveland has his number. He has a career 4.72 ERA against the Indians and has allowed 19 earned runs in his last 11.1 innings against them. Sure looks right now like the Red Sox and Indians might meet in the playoffs again. Sale is supposed to be the reason the Red Sox have a better chance this year than they did a year ago. We’ll see if that’s the case.

But what do you guys think? Is Sale a lock to win the Cy Young Award? Or is he starting to fade a little? I’ll see you in the comments.