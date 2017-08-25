Is Chris Sale a lock to win the Cy Young award?

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 24: Starting pitcher Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after giving up a hit during the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on August 24, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Chris Sale reacts after giving up a hit during the third inning against the Cleveland Indians. –Jason Miller / Getty Images
We can probably stop any Pedro Martinez comparisons for Chris Sale right now. He seems to have hit the wall lately. Is he even a lock for the Cy Young award at this point? – Tim O.

[Checks schedule.]

[Notes that all of his remaining starts are not against Cleveland.]

[Answers question.]

Yes, Chris Sale will win the AL Cy Young award. Probably fairly easily, too, though Cleveland’s Corey Kluber has actually been worth more Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Reference (5.8 to 5.0). Sale has been more durable (he’s made 26 starts to Kluber’s 22) and still has a shot at 300 strikeouts.

Sure, Sale has struggled somewhat in August. In two his five starts this month, he’s given up seven runs, including Thursday night against the Indians, when he was chased after three innings. Given his history of slipping to some degree in the second half, it’s mildly concerning, though it should be noted he’s still whiffed 42 in 30 innings this month, with a .684 OPS against. It’s just a hiccup, I’d guess, though it would probably behoove the Red Sox to get ol’ Stickman some rest if they get the chance.

It is odd that Cleveland has his number. He has a career 4.72 ERA against the Indians and has allowed 19 earned runs in his last 11.1 innings against them. Sure looks right now like the Red Sox and Indians might meet in the playoffs again. Sale is supposed to be the reason the Red Sox have a better chance this year than they did a year ago. We’ll see if that’s the case.

But what do you guys think? Is Sale a lock to win the Cy Young Award? Or is he starting to fade a little? I’ll see you in the comments.

