Who is the worst Patriots free-agent signing in the Bill Belichick era?

If Stephon Gilmore keeps playing like this, doesn't he immediate shoot to the top of the list of the worst free-agent signings of the Bill Belichick era? At least Adalius Thomas was useful for a season. – Dave H.

If Stephon Gilmore keeps playing like this, doesn’t he immediate shoot to the top of the list of the worst free-agent signings of the Bill Belichick era? At least Adalius Thomas was useful for a season. – Dave H.

Well, given that he’s signed for five years at $65 million ($35 million guaranteed) and has played like a one-man Duane Starks tribute band so far, I suppose he would easily be the worst signing in the Belichick era.

Thomas is probably the dubious winner of that dishonor right now, though he was as advertised in his first season with the Patriots (2007) and was damn near dominant against the Giants in Super Bowl XLII. I suppose it was telling that he never played again after the Patriots dumped him following the messy 2009 season. He’s been out of the league for eight years … and he’s 15 days younger than Tom Brady.

Other flops: Shawn Springs (2009), Joey Galloway (2009), Scott Chandler (2015), and in another category since he never played a down for the Patriots because of injury, Jonathan Fanene (2012).

I should say I do believe Gilmore will get straightened out. He’s been such a disaster that he’s dragging down accomplished players such as Devin McCourty with him. They’re making mistakes because they have to cover for his. But he’s an accomplished, proven player, and the Patriots coaching staff saw something in him that made them believe he was an ideal fit here. I trust them to bring it out, even if we haven’t seen any signs of his true talent yet. He’s a redeemable pending bust at this point.

But what do you guys think? Who is the biggest free-agent flop in the Belichick era – or Patriots history, for that matter? I’ll hear you in the comments.