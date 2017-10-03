Who is the worst Patriots free-agent signing in the Bill Belichick era?

Stephon Gilmore facing the Chiefs in Sept. 2017.
Stephon Gilmore facing the Chiefs in Sept. 2017. –Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini
By
4:32 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

If Stephon Gilmore keeps playing like this, doesn’t he immediate shoot to the top of the list of the worst free-agent signings of the Bill Belichick era? At least Adalius Thomas was useful for a season. – Dave H.

Advertisement

Well, given that he’s signed for five years at $65 million ($35 million guaranteed) and has played like a one-man Duane Starks tribute band so far, I suppose he would easily be the worst signing in the Belichick era.

Thomas is probably the dubious winner of that dishonor right now, though he was as advertised in his first season with the Patriots (2007) and was damn near dominant against the Giants in Super Bowl XLII. I suppose it was telling that he never played again after the Patriots dumped him following the messy 2009 season. He’s been out of the league for eight years … and he’s 15 days younger than Tom Brady.

Other flops: Shawn Springs (2009), Joey Galloway (2009), Scott Chandler (2015), and in another category since he never played a down for the Patriots because of injury, Jonathan Fanene (2012).

I should say I do believe Gilmore will get straightened out. He’s been such a disaster that he’s dragging down accomplished players such as Devin McCourty with him. They’re making mistakes because they have to cover for his. But he’s an accomplished, proven player, and the Patriots coaching staff saw something in him that made them believe he was an ideal fit here. I trust them to bring it out, even if we haven’t seen any signs of his true talent yet. He’s a redeemable pending bust at this point.

Advertisement

But what do you guys think? Who is the biggest free-agent flop in the Belichick era – or Patriots history, for that matter? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q New England Patriots
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

The Patriots will wear white on white uniforms for the Thursday Night Football game in Tampa.
New England Patriots
Here are the 'color rush' uniforms the Patriots will wear on Thursday night October 3, 2017 | 2:34 PM
Boston Red Sox
Exclusive: Dave Dombrowski on the Red Sox and the playoffs October 3, 2017 | 2:00 PM
Malcolm Subban made his second career start but was pulled after allowing three goals on 16 shots.
Boston Bruins
Vegas Golden Knights pick up goalie Malcolm Subban on waivers October 3, 2017 | 12:52 PM
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski talks with head coach Bill Belichick.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick defends Gronk after offensive pass interference call October 3, 2017 | 9:48 AM
Foxborough, MA 10/01/17 New England Patriots Malcolm Butler yells at teammate Stephon Gilmore after Carolina Panthers Kelvin Benjamin 39-yard reception to start the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Second-place Patriots are in bizarro territory to start the 2017 NFL season October 3, 2017 | 8:19 AM
Mookie Betts connects on a home run against the Orioles in Sept. 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Statistically, did these Red Sox remind you of anyone? October 3, 2017 | 8:10 AM
Boston Bruins left wing Anders Bjork during the third period of the Bruins 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL preseason hockey game in Boston, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Bruins
6 things we learned from the Bruins' preseason October 3, 2017 | 7:56 AM
Boston, MA: July 17, 2017: The Red Sox Dustin Pedroia reacts after he grounded out to second base in the sixth ining. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Red Sox
Who should be the Red Sox' second baseman during the playoffs? October 3, 2017 | 7:04 AM
Marcus Morris, left, and Markieff Morris attend closing arguments Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Maricopa County Superior Court, Phoenix. The Morris brothers are accused of helping three other people beat Erik Hood two years ago. (Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP)
Boston Celtics
Jurors begin deliberations in Morris twins' assault trial October 3, 2017 | 1:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 2: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics and Gordon Hayward #20 look on during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on October 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward make preseason debuts in Celtics' victory October 3, 2017 | 12:54 AM
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) dunks against Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum (5) during the first quarter of an NBA preseason basketball game in Boston, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Watch: Kyrie Irving actually dunked in his Celtics preseason debut October 2, 2017 | 8:26 PM
MLB
The MLB postseason from A to Z October 2, 2017 | 8:20 PM
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) tries to elude New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Patriots have short window to fix ongoing defensive issues October 2, 2017 | 7:28 PM
Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall after having a meeting with the university's interim president Greg Postel, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Louisville. Ky. Louisville announced Wednesday that they have placed Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave amid a federal bribery investigation. (Michael Clevenger/The Courier-Journal via AP)
College Sports
Louisville board OKs firing of Rick Pitino in hoops scandal October 2, 2017 | 7:24 PM
Tom Brady and Wes Welker in January, 2013.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady heaps praise on Wes Welker in trailer for former Patriot's 'A Football Life' October 2, 2017 | 3:00 PM
Tom Brady on the field prior to the Patriots-Panthers game.
New England Patriots
Officials called a ‘tight’ game, but Tom Brady says it’s no excuse October 2, 2017 | 12:31 PM
Tom Brady and the Patriots stand for the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Panthers.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady explained why he thought the Patriots' anthem stance was 'well-thought out' October 2, 2017 | 10:59 AM
Mike Timlin (center) was at Sunday's concert.
Sports News
Morning sports update: Former Red Sox pitcher Mike Timlin tweets he is okay after Las Vegas shooting October 2, 2017 | 9:35 AM
MLB
Father of girl hit by ball recounts ordeal, and the Yankees promise fixes October 2, 2017 | 8:10 AM
FILE- In this Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox' David Ortiz talks after winning the Hank Aaron Award before Game 2 of the Major League Baseball World Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs in Cleveland. Ortiz is set to speak at the New England Institute of Technology's 76th commencement at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Boston Red Sox
David Ortiz expected to join Fox Sports' playoff broadcast team October 2, 2017 | 8:09 AM
Media
Introducing Season Ticket, a new sports podcast from the Globe and WBUR October 2, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Panthers not downplaying significance of win over Patriots October 1, 2017 | 9:10 PM
Members of the San Francisco 49ers kneel during the national anthem as others stand prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
NFL
Here's a look at what happened during Sunday's national anthems October 1, 2017 | 8:50 PM
FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 01: Fozzy Whittaker #43 of the Carolina Panthers scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Blown coverages, penalties plague Patriots secondary in loss October 1, 2017 | 8:40 PM
Houston Astros' Tyler White makes the catch on the fly out by Boston Red Sox's Rajai Davis during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox
Jose Altuve wins batting title, Astros beat Red Sox 4-3 October 1, 2017 | 8:34 PM
Dont'a Hightower chases Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.
New England Patriots
5 pivotal plays from the Patriots' last-second loss to the Panthers October 1, 2017 | 8:12 PM
Foxborough, MA: October1, , 2017: Carolina place kicker Grahan Gano (9) kicks the game winning 48 yard field goal that gave the Panthes a 33-30 victory over the Patriots. The New England Patriots hosted the Carolina Panthers in an NFL regular season football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' loss to the Panthers October 1, 2017 | 5:42 PM
Media
Hockey broadcaster Dave Strader dies of cancer at 62 October 1, 2017 | 5:28 PM
Cam Newton slides after making a first down in the third quarter.
New England Patriots
It’s officially time to be worried about the Patriots’ defense October 1, 2017 | 5:18 PM
Tom Brady facing the Panthers on Sunday, October 1.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady lamented facing a Thursday night game after a Sunday loss October 1, 2017 | 5:10 PM