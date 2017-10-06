Will the Red Sox’ season end Sunday?

Houston, TX - 10/06/2017 - (9th inning) Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell has plenty to think about as the Sox lose Game 2 to the Houston Astros. The Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 07Red Sox-Astros, LOID: 8.3.3941304829.
John Farrell has plenty to think about as the Sox lose Game 2 to the Houston Astros. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
October 6, 2017

The Red Sox should be embarrassed by their performance in Houston. But at least they were road games. Any chance they get their act together in Game 3 and extend the series, or is it over? — Liz H.

I suppose there’s a chance, but it sure looks like a slimmer one than Chris Sale from here. The Red Sox have been outscored 16-3 through the two games, and Jose Altuve’s three home runs in the opener are three more than the Red Sox have in the series so far.

Now, all that stands between the Red Sox and the season becoming past tense is Doug Fister. He certainly had his moments this year, including a one-hitter in August. But he is the living, 88-mph throwing embodiment of a journeyman — and he’s a journeyman facing a team he pitched for last year who knows him well and has mashed far better pitchers in this series.  And did I mention he has a 9.18 ERA over his last four starts?

Perhaps he’ll surprise us. Or perhaps there will be a greater surprise and John Farrell will have a quick hook and manage the bullpen with savvy, and the offense will wake up at Fenway. But I’m not expecting any surprises. The Astros are superior. I suspect they’ll prove it again Sunday.

What do you guys think? Will the Red Sox come to life at Fenway, or is there one more game until the ballpark closes for the winter? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Boston Red Sox
