Who do you want to manage the Red Sox in 2018?

I think it’s inevitable that John Farrell gets fired. Leaving Chris Sale in for the eighth inning in Game 4 is the evidence they need that he can’t manage in the playoffs. But when they do get rid of him, what’s the answer to this question: Who do they bring in? Doesn’t seem like an obvious choice. I hope [bench coach] Gary DiSarcina gets it. – Vic S.

I’m going to tweak this question a little, Vic, because your when is still my if. I’m not certain they fire him, though the more I think about it, the worse I recognize the Sale decision to be. As I wrote in my column this morning, that strikeout pitch to Marwin Gonzalez should have been his walk-off moment. Then again, even if he’d brought in Addison Reed and he had done the job, I’m skeptical Craig Kimbrel would have come through. He was a puddle. He had an incredible season. And I’ll never trust him as much as I did Koji Uehara.

But to tweak the question, if you don’t mind, let’s go with this: Who will manage the Red Sox in 2018? Right now, I’d put it at, oh, 52.3 percent that Farrell gets fired. Maybe DiSarcina would have the inside track – he had a reputation as a straight shooter when he managed Pawtucket. Ask Will Middlebrooks about that. I don’t think he would be a bad choice.

Outsiders? Gabe Kapler’s name always comes up, but he’s got a great gig as the farm director with the Dodgers. Alex Cora? A gem of a guy and a smart baseball mind, but David Price and the veterans in that clubhouse might take advantage of him. Forget any of Dombrowski’s Tigers retreads. Brad Ausmus is the Mike Matheny of the American League. And the last time we saw Jim Leyland he was losing a playoff series to Farrell.

Jason Varitek? Let’s see him manage at a lesser level first. I’m not sure he’s guy to straighten out a clubhouse since he was indirectly complicit in the nonsense that ended the ’11 season.

I’ve wondered why Sandy Alomar – who was a candidate when Larry Luchhino hired Bobby Valentine before the 2012 season – hasn’t landed a managerial job by now. He’d be an interesting option.

But I don’t think there’s an obvious choice. If I have to answer, I think I’d say DiSarcina. But I’m not opposed to bringing Farrell back, even though that would be greeted with a collective groan from the fanbase.

What do you guys say? Who do you want to be the Red Sox manager in 2018? I’ll see you in the comments.