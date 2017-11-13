Who is the best third-down back in Patriots history?

Debate the answer with Chad Finn and Boston sports fans at The Sports Q.

Tom Brady celebrates a 4th-quarter touchdown with running back James White.
Tom Brady celebrates a 4th-quarter touchdown with running back James White. –Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
By
November 13, 2017

I don’t remember if you were one of them, but there were media types during training camp before last season who thought James White might not make the team. Now he’s a Super Bowl hero and one of the best pass-catching backs in the league. Pretty impressive turnaround, though his roster spot was probably never in danger. My question: Who is the best third-down back the Patriots have ever had? Has to be Kevin Faulk, right? – Mark S.

I don’t remember if I was one of them, either, but it sounds like me. Actually, Dion Lewis was still working his way back from his knee injury at that point, so I probably figured White’s job was secure at least until Lewis returned.

Either way, White’s job is pretty, pretty secure by now. He’s second among running backs this season in receptions (46, on 56 targets), trailing only Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey (54/72). He’s been a reliable constant in the offense this season, which has been necessary with so much attrition at receiver.

And while his performance in the Super Bowl is often acknowledged, I still don’t think it is as appreciated nationally as it should be. He had 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, ran for another pair of touchdowns, converted a two-point conversion, accounted for 20 points on his own, and scored the winning touchdown in overtime of a 25-point comeback. It’s one of the great performances in NFL history by any measure.

White is ascending up the rankings of the best third-down/pass-catching backs in Patriots history. He’s already 33rd all-time among all Patriots in receptions (151), and trails only Kevin Faulk (431), Tony Collins (261), Sam Cunningham (210), and Larry Garron (185), and Andy Johnson (161) in receptions among all Patriots running backs.

Faulk, of course, is the best third-down back in Patriots history.  Honorable mention votes would also have to go to Garron, Johnson, Shane Vereen (for his Super Bowl XLIX performance), J.R. Redmond (for his Snow Bowl and Super Bowl XXXVI), and Danny Woodhead. But the choice is Faulk. White is gaining on him, though.

But what do you guys think? Who is the best third-down back in Patriots history? Better, who is the best after Faulk? I’ll hear you in the comments.

