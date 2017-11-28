Which players from the Patriots dynasty will make the Hall of Fame?

Debate the answer with Chad Finn and Boston sports fans at The Sports Q.

Former New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law raises one of the four Lombardi Trophies before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass.
Former New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law raises one of the four Lombardi Trophies before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) –AP/Winslow Townson
By
1:59 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Saw you mention on Twitter that you think Gronk is a Hall of Fame lock. I agree, but who else do you think gets in from the Belichick and Brady era, other than those two? There aren’t a lot of obvious choices for a team that has won five Super Bowls and counting. Maybe Wilfork? – Scott S.

Advertisement

Interesting question, Scott. I think the reason that it appears that the Patriots don’t have as many locks for Canton as you’d think based on the length of their dynasty is the era that they play in. Save for Brady, Belichick has turned over the roster multiple times during this run. Look back at the other dynasties in pro football history – the ‘60s Packers, ‘70s Steelers, ‘80s Niners and even the ‘90s Cowboys – and it was much easier to keep the core of those teams together. There was no free agency and not much player movement unless the team dictated it. Now, you get raided of some talent every offseason. It’s beyond remarkable what the Patriots have done, because it’s designed to be impossible.

This dynasty has existed for 17 years, so theoretically you could narrow it down to two groups. The first class that won in 2001, ’03 and ’04, and the current class that has won two Super Bowls in three years. But I’ll just look at it on the whole here. Here’s how I’d break it down:

Locks: Brady, Adam Vinatieri, Gronk. And of course Belichick and Robert Kraft.

Excellent chance: Ty Law, possibly this year.

Advertisement

50-50 chance or perhaps slightly better: Richard Seymour, Vince Wilfork, Rodney Harrison. I’d vote for all three of these guys, but who knows what goes on in that cloistered room of voters.

Locks, but only partially because of their time with the Patriots: Randy Moss, Darrelle Revis. Junior Seau is already in.

Sleepers: Matthew Slater (six Pro Bowl appearances), Stephen Gostkowski, Logan Mankins, Devin McCourty (has a real shot if he plays another half-dozen years).

Patriots Hall of Famers but nothing more: Troy Brown, Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Wes Welker, Matt Light, Julian Edelman, Kevin Faulk.

Who am I forgetting? I feel like I’m forgetting someone.

Anyway, that’s how I see it playing out. What do you guys think? Which Patriots from their dynasty era are Hall of Fame locks? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q New England Patriots
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

New England Patriots
Patriots: Cloutier, 1st Maine native to play for team, dies November 28, 2017 | 12:51 PM
Tiger Woods speaks at a press conference at the Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Golf
Tiger Woods says he's on the 'other side' of pain and loving life November 28, 2017 | 12:21 PM
Tom Brady Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady described his relationship with the media November 28, 2017 | 11:27 AM
Pablo Sandoval Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Why is Pablo Sandoval on a 2018 Red Sox calendar? November 28, 2017 | 9:27 AM
Detroit Pistons' Avery Bradley leaves the court after defeating the Boston Celtics 118-108.
Boston Celtics
Avery Bradley says Boston 'will always be my second home' November 28, 2017 | 8:50 AM
Boston Bruins
Why the Bruins' goaltender controversy is a good thing for Bruce Cassidy November 28, 2017 | 7:56 AM
Sports News
Ex-coach gets probation for exposing himself to teen girls November 28, 2017 | 7:34 AM
MLB
Court dismisses lawsuit filed by widow of ex-pitcher Fidrych November 28, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree fight during Sunday's game.
NFL
Talib, Crabtree suspended 2 games each for fighting November 27, 2017 | 11:16 PM
New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) runs as Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
New England Patriots
Patriots place Martellus Bennett, Nate Ebner on IR November 27, 2017 | 11:14 PM
Boston, MA: 11-27-17: Former Celtics guard Avery Bradley returned to Boston with his new team the Detroit Pistons tonight. He is pictured as he watches a video tribute to his days with the Celtics before the start of the game. The Boston Celtics hosted the Detroit Pistons in a regular season NBA basketball game at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Celtics
Pistons beat Celtics in Avery Bradley's return to Boston November 27, 2017 | 11:00 PM
Martellus Bennett New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Patriots place Martellus Bennett on injured reserve November 27, 2017 | 4:41 PM
Doug Fister Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
AP source: Pitcher Doug Fister agrees to deal with Rangers November 27, 2017 | 4:32 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) winds up for a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Sports Q
Should Bill Belichick have pulled Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter against the hard-hitting Dolphins? November 27, 2017 | 4:17 PM
Avery Bradley Detroit Pistons
NBA
Avery Bradley deserves acknowledgment in his return November 27, 2017 | 3:25 PM
Carson Wentz in Sunday's game against the Bears.
NFL
Carson Wentz doing Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers-like things November 27, 2017 | 2:51 PM
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Stan Van Gundy of the Detroit Pistons talks to Avery Bradley #22 during action against the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena on November 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 114-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
NBA
What Avery Bradley had to say about his return to Boston November 27, 2017 | 2:46 PM
Greg Schiano Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick voices his support for Greg Schiano November 27, 2017 | 1:26 PM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
A deep look at Jayson Tatum's impressive early numbers November 27, 2017 | 12:20 PM
Sports News
US sports leagues are hedging their bets on legal gambling November 27, 2017 | 11:03 AM
President John F. Kennedy on Dec. 18, 1961.
Sports News
Hockey stick signed by JFK, brothers, goes on museum display November 27, 2017 | 10:49 AM
Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin shake hands after the Patriots defeated the Steelers 28-21 at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015.
New England Patriots
Steelers' Tomlin expecting 'fireworks' in 'Part I' matchup with Patriots November 27, 2017 | 9:47 AM
Foxborough, MA: 11-26-17: When he picked up an early first quarter first down with a 14 yard run on a trick play on what appeared to be a New England punt attempt, New England's Nate Ebner (left) was injured as he was tackled and fumbled the ball out of bounds. The New England Patriots hosted the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Patriots' Nate Ebner reportedly out for rest of season November 27, 2017 | 9:19 AM
Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh on the sidelines before a game in 2017.
NFL
Dolphins lineman says Patriots 'wanted to run away from me' November 27, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Toronto Argonauts head coach Marc Trestman, center, and players celebrate with the Grey Cup after defeating the Calgary Stampeders.
Sports News
Grey Cup: Toronto rallies in snow to beat Calgary 27-24 November 27, 2017 | 3:09 AM
NFL
Steelers, Brown hold off Packers 31-28 November 27, 2017 | 1:32 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo during his 49ers debut against the Seahawks.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo marks 49ers debut with touchdown at tail end of loss November 26, 2017 | 8:54 PM
Boston Bruins
Ryan Strome breaks tie, Oilers beat Bruins 4-2 November 26, 2017 | 7:52 PM
Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Jets.
NFL
Kuechly, Clay lead Panthers to 35-27 comeback win over Jets November 26, 2017 | 7:45 PM
NFL
Raiders beat Broncos 21-14 in fight-filled game November 26, 2017 | 7:43 PM