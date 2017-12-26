Who is your all-time favorite obscure Celtics player?

Red Auerbach Boston Celtics
10/3/1984: Red Auerbach receives a championship ring from David Stern. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
1:54 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

I figure this one is right in your wheelhouse, Finn, since you seem to know a lot of sports minutiae and you’re my favorite obscure sports writer. Who is your favorite obscure Celtic? No mediocre players or occasional starters. I’m talking about bench warmers. I’m going with Wayne Kreklow. Who ya got? – Rick Robey Is Not Obscure.

Advertisement

I’ll answer this right after I determine whether I should be flattered or insulted. Ah, heck, the question is irresistible, so I’m taking it as a compliment that you thought of me. Besides, I’m not sure even my own family knows what I do for a living. I’m obscure in my own home.

I reserve the right to cop out here, and so I will, because I can’t choose between these two: Terry Duerod and Conner Henry. They’re my 1 and 1A of garbage-time Celtics All-Stars.

Duerod, a rapid-firing 6-foot-2 guard,  was a fan-favorite as the 12th man on the 1980-81 championship team. He was basically the human version of the Gino/”American Bandstand” clip or Red Auerbach’s cigar. When he entered the game to the cheers of “DOOOOOOO!,” you knew the Celtics had locked up another win — or, occasionally, were on the wrong end of a blowout. His Celtics high of 12 points came in a 25-point loss to a lousy Pistons team.

Henry shares the honor with Duerod for one particular game in January 1987. With the Celtics blowing out the Bucks in the fourth quarter, Henry, a 6-foot-7 forward on a 10-day contract, came off the bench and basically turned into a Larry Bird highlight reel for 10 minutes. He scored 11 points, shooting 4-for-4 from the field — including three 3-pointers — in a 119-92 Celtics win. Garden fans chanted his name and gave him a standing ovation as he left the court. He’d play just 46 games for the Celtics over two seasons, averaging 2.9 points per game. But for one night, he was a superstar.

Advertisement

But what do you guys think? Who is your all-time favorite obscure Celtic? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Boston Celtics
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Terry Pegula has owned the Bills since 2014.
NFL
Bills owner rips NFL over touchdown reversal December 26, 2017 | 2:59 PM
James Harrison Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Former Steelers linebacker James Harrison visits Patriots December 26, 2017 | 2:17 PM
Skiing
Ski bikes come to Killington December 26, 2017 | 1:37 PM
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, left, and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia are both being mentioned as candidates for a head coaching position.
New England Patriots
Patriots’ coordinators know the drill this time of year December 26, 2017 | 12:10 PM
College Sports
Boston College football is on the rise, just as Steve Addazio planned December 26, 2017 | 10:23 AM
Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo warm up before an game in October.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady said he's 'really happy' for Jimmy Garoppolo's success with 49ers December 26, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving drives to the basket against Washington Wizards.
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving says Celtics 'will be fine' after loss December 26, 2017 | 7:37 AM
Milan Lucic Boston Bruins
NHL
N.H. boy receives message from Milan Lucic after injury December 26, 2017 | 6:46 AM
Boston Celtics
Beal's 25 points carries Wizards by Celtics 111-103 December 25, 2017 | 8:21 PM
San Francisco 49ers anthem
Sports News
The top 10 national sports stories of 2017 December 25, 2017 | 6:11 PM
Kelvin Benjamin attempts to catch a touchdown pass against the Patriots on Dec. 24, 2017.
NFL
Another touchdown reversal has NFL facing more scrutiny December 25, 2017 | 4:03 PM
NFL
NFL protests named top sports story of 2017 December 25, 2017 | 11:59 AM
Danny Amendola New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Here's how Danny Amendola gets in the holiday spirit December 25, 2017 | 7:30 AM
Boston Bruins' Bobby Orr is airborne after scoring the goal that won the Stanley Cup for the Boston Bruins, May 10,1970.
NHL
Gretzky still sees Orr's 1970 Cup-winning goal as a top NHL moment December 25, 2017 | 2:52 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo leads surging 49ers past Jaguars for fourth straight win December 24, 2017 | 9:05 PM
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 37-16 win over the Buffalo Bills December 24, 2017 | 6:57 PM
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks to the media following a game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.
NFL
LeSean McCoy: Officials 'always seem to get it right' for Patriots December 24, 2017 | 6:42 PM
Rob Gronkowski makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against the Bills.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski hasn't forgotten the Bills passing on him in the NFL draft December 24, 2017 | 6:25 PM
Kelvin Benjamin Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
What officials said about Kelvin Benjamin's overturned touchdown December 24, 2017 | 5:41 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by JOHN CETRINO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9301147o) Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (L) catches the ball out of bounds at the end zone as New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore defends during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA 24 December 2017. Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, Foxboro, USA - 24 Dec 2017
New England Patriots
People are joking that the Patriots are in cahoots with referees December 24, 2017 | 5:29 PM
Dion Lewis New England Patriots
New England Patriots
37 thoughts on the Patriots' dominant victory over the Bills December 24, 2017 | 5:21 PM
Travis Kelce makes a one-handed catch against the Dolphins.
NFL
Chiefs beat Miami 29-13 to win back-to-back AFC West titles December 24, 2017 | 5:07 PM
Mike Gillislee celbrates after scoring a touchdown against the Bills.
New England Patriots
With eye on playoffs, Brady, Lewis lead Pats by Bills 37-16 December 24, 2017 | 4:37 PM
Philip Rivers passes against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.
NFL
Chargers stay in AFC playoff mix with 14-7 win over Jets December 24, 2017 | 4:26 PM
In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula, left, and his wife Kim Pegula walk on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans.
New England Patriots
Daughters of Bills' ownership tweeted criticism of calls in Patriots game December 24, 2017 | 4:16 PM
Kelvin Benjamin Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
Why Kelvin Benjamin's touchdown was controversially overturned against the Patriots December 24, 2017 | 3:27 PM
United States' Serena Williams holds her trophy after defeating her sister Venus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Tennis
Serena Williams to play 1st competition since giving birth December 24, 2017 | 3:00 PM
Rob Gronkowski makes a one-handed touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills.
New England Patriots
Watch Gronk's one-handed touchdown grab December 24, 2017 | 2:34 PM
Dion Lewis New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Live updates: Patriots take care of Bills, 37-16 December 24, 2017 | 12:01 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2015, file photo, a basketball is displayed on the court during the NBA All-Star Saturday Skills Challenge event in New York. Debuting a new NBA All-Star Game format in which players will pick teams in an effort to energize the event, the league has unveiled the voting schedule for its 2018 showcase. The players from each conference with the highest total of fan votes will serve as the captains. They will then pick from the eight remaining starters first, then choose from the pool of players voted as reserves. It could lead to some intriguing scenarios, would LeBron James pick Kyrie Irving if he’s a captain? Would Russell Westbrook choose Kevin Durant?.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Boston Celtics
Celtics look to host 2022 NBA All-Star Game December 24, 2017 | 12:00 AM