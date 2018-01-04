Which Red Sox relief pitcher you’ve seen had the best stuff?

Daniel Bard
Daniel Bard announced his retirement Thursday. –Getty Images
By
6:41 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments.

Which Red Sox relief pitcher you’ve seen had the best stuff?

Bringing up this one on my own because 1. The rest of New England is out shoveling right now and isn’t in the Sports Q-submitting frame of mind, I figure, and 2. Daniel Bard retired today after struggling for years to find the control that abandoned him after an excellent start to his Red Sox career, and I feel like this should be acknowledged.

Advertisement

Bard was an electrifying set-up man for Jonathan Papelbon from his call-up in 2009 until late in the doomed ’11 season. Bard — who routinely touched 100 miles per hour and threw a breaking ball that defied physics and any sense of fairness to hitters — whiffed 63 in 49.1 innings in ’09.

In 2010 he was even better: 1.93 ERA and 1.004 WHIP in 73 games. 2011 was much the same, at least until September. Bard’s final numbers were fine: 3.33 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and just 46 hits allowed in 73 innings. But there were alarming signals in the season’s final month that the control problems that plagued him in the low minors were percolating again.

There’s no gentle way of saying it. Bard was as complicit as anyone in the 2011 Red Sox’ historic September collapse. In 11 innings over 11 games, he went 0-4, with a 10.64 ERA and 11 walks to 9 strikeouts.

The conventional wisdom is that his problems started when the Red Sox converted him to a starting pitcher before the ’12 season, and that’s what derailed his career. He had 6.22 ERA in 59 innings that season, then threw just one more major league inning beyond that. But his problems really started — or reemerged — in September 2011. What a lousy month that was.

Bard is going to remember for how his career ended. But it’s worth remembering how it began, too. He was a thrill to watch,  and may well have thrown the most unhittable pitch in Red Sox history (non-Pedro division): a reverse slider (or something like that) to Nick Swisher.

Advertisement

At his best, Bard’s stuff was as good as any Red Sox reliever I have seen. Hitters couldn’t lay off Tom Gordon’s electric curveball, and I know you old timers are going to say Dick Radatz. My pick, though, is current closer Craig Kimbrel, who has harnessed his stuff in a way Bard never could.

What do you guys think? Who has the best stuff of any Red Sox reliever you have seen? I’ll see you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Boston Red Sox
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Paul Pierce Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Paul Pierce on Isaiah Thomas tribute video: 'Well, you could Instagram it' January 4, 2018 | 5:15 PM
Carmen Cozza Yale football
College Sports
Carm Cozza, Yale's Hall of Fame football coach, dies at 87 January 4, 2018 | 3:06 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
The Patriots took 'No Days Off' to a new level during Thursday’s snowstorm January 4, 2018 | 12:45 PM
Charlie McAvoy Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Bruins-Panthers game postponed because of storm January 4, 2018 | 10:47 AM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge confirms Isaiah Thomas tribute video will be Feb. 11 January 4, 2018 | 10:24 AM
Isaiah Thomas Danny Ainge
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas on Danny Ainge: 'We're good' January 4, 2018 | 9:39 AM
Kyrie Irving and Aly Raisman shake hands after Celtics-Cavs (1/3/18)
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving gave his jersey to Aly Raisman after Celtics' win over Cavs January 4, 2018 | 9:33 AM
Isaiah Thomas at TD Garden during the Celtics-Cavs game on Wednesday night.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas on video tribute: 'I'm not taking nothing from Paul Pierce' January 4, 2018 | 9:30 AM
Media
Chad Finn: ESPN’s announcers see a very different Nick Saban than we do January 4, 2018 | 8:58 AM
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Rozier scores 20, leads Celtics to 102-88 win over Cavaliers January 3, 2018 | 11:17 PM
Foxborough, Ma- Dec. 31, 2017- Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff- Piles of snow outside a bitter cold Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game against the Jets.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick doesn't allow snow days—and Patriots players are well aware January 3, 2018 | 7:47 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez yells from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against California in Berkeley, Calif. Arizona has fired Rodriguez after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general's office alleging he ran a hostile workplace. The Arizona Daily Star revealed the notice of claim on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, after making a public-records request. Athletic director Dave Heeke issued a statement saying the athletics department decided to go in a new direction after evaluating the program. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
College Sports
Ex-assistant to fired Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez wants $7.5 million January 3, 2018 | 5:58 PM
NFL referee Jeff Triplette ejects Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the left is Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Jesse Davis (77). (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NFL
Dolphins coach: Brawl involving Jarvis Landry was 'embarrassing' January 3, 2018 | 5:54 PM
Tommy Heinsohn Mike Gorman
Boston Celtics
Mike Gorman: 'I'm kind of tired with Isaiah' January 3, 2018 | 4:15 PM
Isaiah Thomas Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
In some ways, Isaiah Thomas will always be a Celtic January 3, 2018 | 3:25 PM
NFL
Gruden: There's 'good chance' he'll return as Raiders coach January 3, 2018 | 11:23 AM
LeBron James Kyrie Irving
Boston Celtics
What the Celtics are saying about the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of their mid-season rematch January 3, 2018 | 10:33 AM
Tom Brady portrayed in the TB Times from Dec. 31, 2017.
New England Patriots
Here's what Tom Brady had to say about the 'TB Times' illustrations January 3, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks with head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady reacted to possibility of Josh McDaniels' departure January 3, 2018 | 8:55 AM
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) directs his players before a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
New England Patriots
Patriots' road to the Super Bowl is paved with awful AFC doormats January 3, 2018 | 8:25 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
25 NBA players weigh in on whether Kyrie Irving plays differently in Boston than in Cleveland January 3, 2018 | 7:12 AM
Charlie McAvoy Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
3 things we learned from the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Islanders January 3, 2018 | 7:04 AM
Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins (l) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders at 9:04 of the third period and is joined by Torey Krug and Patrice Bergeron.
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand earned a milestone in the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Islanders January 3, 2018 | 6:53 AM
U.S. goaltender Joseph Woll makes a save as Russia forward German Rubtsov is hit by U.S. forward Ryan Poehling
Sports News
US beats Russia, advances to world junior semifinals January 3, 2018 | 12:45 AM
New York Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) reacts as he watches the puck shot past him for a goal by Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) bounces out of the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in New York. The Bruins won 5-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Boston Bruins
Bruins score 3 in third, pull away to beat Islanders 5-1 January 2, 2018 | 10:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas, right, drives past Portland Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas scores 17 in debut; Cavs win January 2, 2018 | 10:12 PM
East Rutherford, NJ 09/09/2007: There were smiles all around on the Patriots bench after quarterback Tom Brady (left) and wide reciever Randy Moss (front) hooked up for a third quarter 51 yard touchdown pass. fellow recievers Jabar Gaffney (rear left) and Wes Welker (rear right) are also pictured. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section:sports slug:pats10 Pats07
NFL
Randy Moss, Ty Law among 15 Hall of Fame finalists January 2, 2018 | 10:06 PM
Golf
Jordan Spieth confirms engagement to longtime girlfriend January 2, 2018 | 7:46 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas, accompanied by his sons, James, 7, left and Jaiden, 5, watches his teammates warm up before an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Thomas, who was acquired from Boston in the off season, has not played this season due to an injury. He is expected to begin playing for the Cavaliers soon. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas explains why he asked the Celtics not to give him a video tribute Wednesday January 2, 2018 | 6:36 PM
Patriots Chiefs
Sports Q
Which potential divisional round opponent would be the toughest challenge for the Patriots? January 2, 2018 | 3:49 PM