Should the Celtics retire Kevin Garnett’s number?

Kevin Garnett
–Winslow Townson / AP
By
12:25 PM

Should Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 be the next one retired by the Celtics? Pretty strong cases for and against. – Dave H.

I’m all for it. I know KG was here just six years, and that would tie him with Reggie Lewis as the shortest-tenured player to have his number retired. And Reggie’s went up obviously under extenuating and tragic circumstances.

But I don’t care that we got just a half-dozen years of KG. He changed – restored, really — the culture in that time and restored the championship mindset to the organization.

How many NBA superstars – and he was a true superstar – would come in to a new situation and not give a damn about how many shots he got? All KG cared about was winning. That’s it. He was still an extraordinary defensive player when he got here – he seemed to cover sideline to sideline in three strides, maybe two. Perhaps as important as that is that his unselfishness allowed Paul Pierce to remain exactly what he was – a scorer who got the last shot pretty much whenever he wanted it.

There will never be another Bill Russell in team sports. But Garnett’s intensity, intelligence, and basketball sensibility sure served as a heck of a tribute to Russell.

Winning was everything to KG, and he is the biggest reason – including Pierce – why Banner 17 hangs from the rafters. KG’s number should be up there with it too someday.

What do you guys think? Should the Celtics retire Kevin Garnett’s number? I’ll hear you in the comments.

