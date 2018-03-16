Who is the best athlete you ever played against?

Sam Cassell
Sam Cassell gets a hand from a teammate after a second half bucket. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
12:18 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.  

Who was the best athlete you ever played against?

This one doesn’t come from a reader. It just crossed my mind while watching the NCAA Tournament Thursday night, and I thought it would be fun.

Advertisement

For me, it’s probably a dude named Dave Johnson. He was a shooting guard at Syracuse in the early ’90s. Good player, was a first-round draft pick by the Trail Blazers, but washed out pretty quickly. (Apparently, he was a shooting guard who couldn’t shoot — he made 36.5 percent of his shots in two seasons).

I played against him my senior year of high school while he was prepping at Maine Central Institute. He was highly touted, and we were all pretty intimidated to face a player of that magnitude. It proved a wise instinct when he caught the ball in the corner on one possession, looked at one of my teammates and said, “You think you can guard me, white boy?” then blew past him baseline for a dunk. I think we all cheered on the inside.

A couple of my teammates remember playing against Sam Cassell, who also went to MCI, but I don’t. And I think I’d remember that face.

MCI also had a kid named Karlton Hines who was better than all of them. He was also supposed to go to Syracuse, but ended up having academic troubles. He was shot to death a few years later.

Advertisement

An honorable mention goes to Justin Strzelczyk, who played offensive tackle for the Steelers for a bunch of years. I used to play intramural basketball against him at UMaine. He was the most graceful 300-pounder you ever saw on the basketball court. And one of the scariest people I ever met. It’s terrible to say, but his awful demise was not a complete surprise to those who knew him then.

I want to hear your stories of brushes with early greatness (or even professional athletic mediocrity). Who was the best athlete you ever competed against? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Celtics
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jason McCourty
Patriots
5 things to know about Devin McCourty's twin brother who's a new Patriot March 16, 2018 | 11:45 AM
Malcolm Butler
Patriots
Malcolm Butler’s time in New England should have ended better March 16, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Adam Vinatieri getting help from teammates to clear a spot to kick the game winning field goal against the Raiders in Jan. 2002.
Sports News
Our bracket couldn't include everyone. Here's who just missed the cut. March 16, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Jacques LeDuc
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon starting line painter retires after 37 years March 16, 2018 | 10:09 AM
Danny Shelton
Patriots
Danny Shelton already preaching 'Do Your Job' mantra March 16, 2018 | 8:56 AM
Florida Panthers goaltender James Reimer, left stops a shot by Boston Bruins' David Backes (42) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bruins
Will David Backes be suspended again following Thursday night's ejection? March 16, 2018 | 8:05 AM
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) and Aleksander Barkov (16) go for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-0 loss to the Panthers March 16, 2018 | 7:45 AM
Jean Dolores Schmidt
College Sports
Loyola-Chicago lifted by 98-year-old nun, fan in Sister Jean March 16, 2018 | 7:25 AM
Kyron Cartwright
College Sports
5 things to know about the Providence men's basketball team March 16, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price practices a drill during baseball spring training, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Red Sox
Price pitches 4 scoreless innings in spring training debut March 16, 2018 | 2:40 AM
Aaron Hernandez
Patriots
Aaron Hernandez documentary offers a detailed retelling, minus the melodrama March 16, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Adam Gaudette
College Sports
Finally Beanpot champs, Northeastern thinks bigger March 15, 2018 | 10:58 PM
Florida Panthers goaltender James Reimer stops the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bruins
Bruins shut out by Panthers in Florida, 3-0 March 15, 2018 | 10:57 PM
Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 12, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Celtics
Here's how close the C's reportedly were to trading Paul Pierce for Chris Paul March 15, 2018 | 6:38 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2013, file photo, NFL football players Jason McCourty, left, Devin McCourty pose at the VIP Reception hosted by the NFLPA in New Orleans. The McCourty twins are back together. The Cleveland Browns traded cornerback Jason McCourty to the New England Patriots, reuniting him with his brother, Devin, on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The Browns also sent a seventh-round pick to the Patriots to get a sixth-rounder in return. (Photo by Dario Cantatore/Invision for NFLPA/AP Images, via AP, File)
Patriots
Logan Ryan slipped in a backhanded compliment when congratulating new Patriot Jason McCourty March 15, 2018 | 6:13 PM
Red Sox
Here’s the story on those ‘Jim Buchanan’ reports from spring training March 15, 2018 | 4:40 PM
Ed Markey's bracket
College Sports
Here's how Charlie Baker and Ed Markey filled out their NCAA Tournament brackets March 15, 2018 | 4:36 PM
Jason McCourty is getting tired of watching his brother Devin in the playoffs while he misses out.
Patriots
Patriots acquire Jason McCourty in trade with Browns March 15, 2018 | 3:59 PM
Gillette Stadium
Soccer
Boston among 23 cities in North American bid for 2026 World Cup March 15, 2018 | 3:56 PM
Jamuni McNeace, Stanford Robinson
College Sports
Rhode Island shuts down Trae Young, Oklahoma in 83-78 win March 15, 2018 | 3:07 PM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
Danny Amendola signs off on his Patriots career March 15, 2018 | 2:42 PM
Holy Cross Crusaders logo
College Sports
Holy Cross drops knight image despite keeping Crusaders name March 15, 2018 | 2:41 PM
BC-BU hockey
College Sports
Stakes are high for BC and BU in Hockey East tournament March 15, 2018 | 1:54 PM
Rev. Ray A. Hammond
Red Sox
Effort to rename Yawkey Way met with passion from both sides March 15, 2018 | 1:46 PM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/17/2017 - Runners make their way toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon relay to commemorate World War I race March 15, 2018 | 1:34 PM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Aislinn Breslin is running Boston to complete a dream March 15, 2018 | 1:01 PM
Isaiah Thomas, Julius Randle
NBA
Isaiah Thomas and Julius Randle had to be separated on the Lakers bench March 15, 2018 | 12:26 PM
Paul Postma
Bruins
Bruins call up Anton Blidh and Paul Postma from Providence March 15, 2018 | 11:24 AM
FILE - In this July 21, 2016 file photo, ESPN president John Skipper gestures as he talks about the new ACC/ESPN Network during a news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. Skipper says he is resigning to take care of a substance abuse problem. The sports network says its former president, George Bodenheimer, will take over as acting head of the company for the next 90 days. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Media
Former ESPN president says he resigned because of a cocaine extortion plot March 15, 2018 | 10:58 AM
Media
ESPN’s all-in approach to NFL free agency looks familiar March 15, 2018 | 9:46 AM