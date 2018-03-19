Which eliminated Boston sports legend should have survived the first round of #GOATMadness?

Babe Ruth
Babe Ruth entered the major leagues at Fenway Park as a rookie for the Red Sox as a pitcher. –Boston Globe Library
By
8:54 AM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Enjoying the #GOATMadness bracket immensely, though I don’t think there will be much suspense in who makes the final four.  It has to be Tom Brady, Bill Russell, Bobby Orr, and Ted Williams, doesn’t it? I guess we’ll find out. But that’s not my question: Who among the first-round losers should have made it to the round of 32. I’d vote Babe Ruth. We think of him as a Yankee, but he might be the best lefthanded pitcher the Red Sox ever had. Thoughts? – Charlie J.

Advertisement

To answer your first question for the heck of it, I think there’s a decent chance Larry Bird makes the final four.  He got 133 more votes than Williams in the first round, and remember – the final four doesn’t have to have one representative each from the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins. It’s not unreasonable for both Bird and Russell to be in the final four, though I’m not sure how you can excuse leaving Orr, Brady or Williams out. Bird should probably be fifth, which is where he’s seeded. But we love Larry around here more than just about anyone. He might sneak in there.

As far as your actual question about those who didn’t make it, there wasn’t a UMBC-vs.-Virginia-style upset here, but there were a few that surprised me.

Ruth would be a decent choice to move on, though having to suffer thorough the whole Curse of the Bambino thing probably prevents some among us from voting for him.

I’ll show my Maine bias here and suggest Joan Benoit Samuelsson should have moved on to the round of 32. Actually, that’s not Maine bias — I can’t think of the Boston Marathon without thinking of her. I should have stuffed the ballot box for her.

Advertisement

What do you guys think? Who among the 32 Boston greats who were eliminated in the first round of #GOATMadness should have moved on to the second round? Samuelsson? Ruth? Gronk? Patrice Bergeron? Gino Cappelletti? Or someone else? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q #GOATMadness Red Sox Celtics
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Isaiah Thomas
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas didn't rule out a return to Boston March 19, 2018 | 8:53 AM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Jason Burke is running 'Double Boston' to extend his streak March 18, 2018 | 10:58 PM
Jaymi Cohen.
Boston Marathon
Here's why Jaymi Cohen, a marathon bombing survivor, is running Boston March 18, 2018 | 10:35 PM
Harvard forward Ryan Donato (16) looks to pass against Boston University during the second period of the first round of the Beanpot hockey tournament in Boston.
Bruins
Bruins sign US Olympic star Ryan Donato to entry-level deal March 18, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes to the basket against Pelicans forward Darius Miller and forward Cheick Diallo (13) in the first half. The Pelicans won 108-89.
Celtics
Celtics struggle against Pelicans as Davis drops 34 March 18, 2018 | 8:37 PM
Cincinnati forward Kyle Washington (24) drives to the basket over Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10), during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville.
NCAA Tournament
Comeback for the ages: Nevada edges Cincinnati 75-73 March 18, 2018 | 8:34 PM
Cordarelle Patterson (left) is coming to the Patriots.
Patriots
Raiders reportedly trade returner Patterson to Patriots March 18, 2018 | 7:35 PM
Heat shooting guard Ray Allen (34) holds the ball as Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo (9) defends in the second half at American Airlines Arena.
Celtics
‘He just wants attention’: Rajon Rondo responds to Ray Allen book excerpts March 18, 2018 | 4:30 PM
Red Sox relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel delivers during the eighth inning of Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
Red Sox
Craig Kimbrel is on his way to Fort Myers to rejoin the Red Sox March 18, 2018 | 3:23 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady went on an NPR quiz show and things got 'saucy' March 18, 2018 | 3:00 PM
Boston Celtics players Tom Heinsohn, Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, Bill Sharman and Frank Ramsey in 1960.
Celtics
12 of the greatest Celtics players of all time March 18, 2018 | 2:53 PM
CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 16: The UMBC Retrievers bench reacts to their 74-54 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 16, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
College Sports
The human behind the UMBC Twitter account takes a victory lap too March 18, 2018 | 11:50 AM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm 'Rolling': Sandra Dailey is 'rolling' Boston after breaking her back at 47 March 18, 2018 | 11:25 AM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Katie Crowell is running Boston after hearing the words 'You have cancer' March 18, 2018 | 11:01 AM
Caitlyn Callinan.
Boston Marathon
Caitlyn Callinan is running the Boston Marathon on her 18th birthday. Here's why. March 18, 2018 | 10:37 AM
David Pastrnak celebrates a first-period goal.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-0 win over the Lightning March 18, 2018 | 7:41 AM
Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask makes a pad-save on a shot by Lightning center Yanni Gourde during the second period Saturday.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask, Bruins hand Lightning first shutout of season in 3-0 win March 17, 2018 | 10:02 PM
The bench celebrates after Loyola-Chicago guard Bruno Skokna scores on a 3-point basket against Tennessee in the second half of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas.
NCAA Tournament
Prayer answered again: Loyola tops Tennessee on late jumper March 17, 2018 | 9:54 PM
Boston Bruins' David Backes, left, and San Jose Sharks' Joel Ward battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Bruins
David Backes exits first period of Bruins game with injury March 17, 2018 | 8:07 PM
Jeremy Hill carries the ball during the first quarter against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
Patriots
Patriots add Adrian Clayborn, Jeremy Hill in free agency March 17, 2018 | 6:34 PM
UMBC's Jairus Lyles celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte.
NCAA Tournament
UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset March 17, 2018 | 6:32 PM
Rhode Island's E.C. Matthews (0) hugs coach Dan Hurley at the end of a second-round game against Duke. The Blue Devils won, 87-62.
NCAA Tournament
Rhode Island's NCAA Tournament run ends in the 2nd round March 17, 2018 | 5:09 PM
Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright practices during spring training.
Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright may not need DL time March 17, 2018 | 4:20 PM
Former Patriot Danny Woodhead announced his retirement Friday night.
Patriots
Former Patriot Danny Woodhead announces retirement March 17, 2018 | 3:17 PM
Patrick Chung during the Divisional Round game against the Titans.
Patriots
Patriots, safety Patrick Chung working on contract extension, reports say March 17, 2018 | 9:43 AM
Bobby Orr (left) and Phil Esposito (front) in action during a game.
Bruins
A look at 8 of the Boston Bruins' greatest of all time March 17, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Virginia's Isaiah Wilkins (21) is consoled after fouling out during the second half of the team's first-round game against UMBC in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
NCAA Tournament
What No. 1 Virginia men's basketball had to say after losing to No. 16 UMBC March 17, 2018 | 3:31 AM
UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) drives past Virginia's Isaiah Wilkins (21) and Kyle Guy (5) during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
NCAA Tournament
What No. 16 UMBC had to say after upsetting No. 1 Virginia March 17, 2018 | 3:22 AM
Boston-6/12/2010- During practice for game 5 of the NBA finals at TD BankNorth Garden, with the Celtics and the Lakers, Celtics Glen Davis sits waiting for the start of practice. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki (sports) Library Tag 06132010 Sports
Celtics
Ex-Celtic Glen 'Big Baby' Davis arrested and facing drug charges March 17, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Celtics
Rozier, Celtics hold off Magic 92-83 March 16, 2018 | 9:43 PM