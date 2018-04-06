How far do you think the Celtics will go?

Marcus Morris Celtics
Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris drives to the basket in front of Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic. –AP Photo/Steve Dykes
By
3:30 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

The Kyrie Irving news is obviously disappointing. I think it was still realistic for the Celtics to come out of the East – or at least get to the East finals – had he returned, especially if Marcus Smart came back too. Now, I’m not sure what expectations should be. Should getting out of the first round be the goal? Can they still win two rounds? How far do you think they will go? — Aaron P.

Advertisement

I suppose this is a cop out, Aaron, but it depends who they’re playing. They’ve got the No. 2 seed more or less locked down. At this writing, the Wizards and Bucks have the same record (42-37) and hold the Nos. 7 and 8 spots, with the Heat (43-36) in the No. 6 spot. I’d prefer they end up with the Heat, who have had some issues lately with Hassan Whiteside. The Bucks would be tough because of the Freak Factor with Giannis. The Wizards, with John Wall back and looking slimmed down and healthy, would be a really tough matchup. I hope it’s the Heat. I’d settle for the Bucks. And my faith in this team’s resilience is such that I think they can win a series, even shorthanded.

I can’t see them beating the other top-four seeds – the Raptors, Cavs, and Sixers – at this point, though. So I expect them to win a round, get bounced in the second while putting up a fight, then coming back and stomping the rest of the conference next year with Kyrie, Hayward, Tatum, Horford, and the rest.

What do you guys think? How far will the Celtics make it in the playoffs without Kyrie? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Celtics
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Runners at the start of the Boston Marathon from Hopkinton, MA. on April. 17, 2017.
Boston Marathon
Double Boston: The marathon so nice they run it twice April 6, 2018 | 3:15 PM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Celtics
Gordon Hayward's dog to have ACL surgery April 6, 2018 | 3:13 PM
Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
Red Sox
This Hanley Ramirez is just what the Red Sox needed April 6, 2018 | 2:56 PM
Boston-04/16/15-Runbase opened it's doors at 855 Boylston Street, a unique store where runners can buy apparel, puts there clothes in a locker and go for a run and take a shower when they come back. The Boston Marathon symbol, a unicorn in the window. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki (business)
Boston Marathon
Here’s why a unicorn is the symbol of the Boston Marathon April 6, 2018 | 2:17 PM
The Adidas Adizero Boston 7 W.
Boston Marathon
6 pairs of 2018 Boston Marathon sneakers April 6, 2018 | 2:09 PM
Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward in US Olympic basketball team pool April 6, 2018 | 1:10 PM
Luke Bowanko
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots lineman Luke Bowanko April 6, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Julian Edelman Danny Amendola
Patriots
Mailbag: A look at the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart, the Celtics’ playoff chances, and the Red Sox’ pitching strategy April 6, 2018 | 10:29 AM
Mark Pysyk, Jake DeBrusk
Bruins
4 things we learned from the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Panthers April 6, 2018 | 10:02 AM
Julian Edelman New England Patriots
NFL
'Keep on going over all the comments. You're like the comment police, bro.' April 6, 2018 | 9:44 AM
Chris Long
Patriots
Chris Long says Patriots fans are used to a 'perpetual winning championship machine' April 6, 2018 | 9:23 AM
Boston Marathon spectators
Boston Marathon
Reader callout: Do you live along the Boston Marathon route? April 6, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Jon Lester is not scheduled to face the Red Sox at Fenway April 28-30.
MLB
Jon Lester successfully picked off a runner using his unorthodox new move April 6, 2018 | 12:13 AM
MLB
Tim Tebow homers on first pitch in Double-A debut April 5, 2018 | 10:39 PM
Roberto Luongo
Bruins
Bruins fall to Florida Panthers, 3-2 April 5, 2018 | 10:33 PM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Jordan Matthews #87 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball during the first quarter of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders on October 29, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Patriots
Patriots have reportedly signed another receiver April 5, 2018 | 8:57 PM
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 04: Tony Finau of the United States falls after rolling his ankle while celebrating his hole-in-one on the seventh hole during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Golf
The golfer who sprained his ankle celebrating a hole-in-one is in second after Round 1 of the Masters April 5, 2018 | 8:21 PM
Gabe Kapler Philadelphia Phillies
MLB
Gabe Kapler's rocky start as Phillies manager continues April 5, 2018 | 6:41 PM
Sox players ran after Hanley Ramirez after he drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 12th inning in Boston's home opener.
Red Sox
6 in a row; Sox rally past Rays to win their home opener April 5, 2018 | 6:24 PM
College Sports
Brandeis fires men’s basketball coach after discrimination complaints April 5, 2018 | 6:17 PM
Conor McGregor MMA
Sports News
Conor McGregor to be investigated for backstage ruckus ahead of UFC 223 April 5, 2018 | 5:35 PM
James Paxton Seattle Mariners
MLB
A bald eagle landed on a Mariners pitcher's shoulder April 5, 2018 | 5:33 PM
David Ortiz Aly Raisman
Red Sox
David Ortiz tells Fenway Park: 'This is her city, too' April 5, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Brandin Cooks
Patriots
Rams say they’ve had their eye on Brandin Cooks for a while April 5, 2018 | 3:03 PM
First pitch Fenway Park
Red Sox
7 Winter Olympians threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park April 5, 2018 | 2:47 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Kyrie Irving speaks out following season-ending knee infection April 5, 2018 | 2:25 PM
Tyronn Lue
NBA
Tyronn Lue returns to coach Cavs with new perspective after health scare April 5, 2018 | 2:02 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Read the Celtics' statement on Kyrie Irving's injury April 5, 2018 | 1:51 PM
Malcolm Butler New England Patriots
Patriots
Josh Norman on Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl benching: 'Who is Eric Rowe?' April 5, 2018 | 1:29 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Second knee procedure will sideline Kyrie Irving for playoffs April 5, 2018 | 1:06 PM