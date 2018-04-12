Who will win the Bruins-Leafs series?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Hey hockey guy! Think the Bruins will get past the Leafs? Toronto is pretty loaded, as I’m sure you know, and the Bruins’ fade over the last week or two makes me nervous. Think they get out of this series? – Ghost of Steve Kasper

Advertisement

I detect some sarcasm here, and I have to admit it’s well-deserved since I probably write 20 Celtics columns for every Bruins column. Hey, I’m a basketball guy.

But I can be a bandwagon hockey guy with the best of ‘em if the Bruins are really good – and they’re really good.

Yeah, they stumbled late, losing four of the final five and letting a shot at the No. 1 seed slip from their grasp. But they were probably due for at least a slight slippage, especially after playing 21 games in 39 days.

They’re reasonably healthy now despite the absences of Riley Nash and Brandon Carlo. And they’ve had three days off, their longest break without a game since February 14-16.

The Leafs have a potent offense, but so do the Bruins. And the Bruins are better defensively. If Tuukka Rask plays at the same level he has over the last few months, the Bruins win the series without too much drama. B’s in 6.

You can trust me. I’m a hockey guy this time of year … on the nights the Celtics are off, anyway.

But what do you guys think? Will the Bruins get past the Leafs? And how long will the series last? I’ll hear you in the comments.