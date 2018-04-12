Who will win the Bruins-Leafs series?

Brad Marchand, Morgan Rielly
Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly and Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand battle for the puck. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
12:21 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Hey hockey guy! Think the Bruins will get past the Leafs? Toronto is pretty loaded, as I’m sure you know, and the Bruins’ fade over the last week or two makes me nervous. Think they get out of this series? – Ghost of Steve Kasper

Advertisement

I detect some sarcasm here, and I have to admit it’s well-deserved since I probably write 20 Celtics columns for every Bruins column. Hey, I’m a basketball guy.

But I can be a bandwagon hockey guy with the best of ‘em if the Bruins are really good – and they’re really good.

Yeah, they stumbled late, losing four of the final five and letting a shot at the No. 1 seed slip from their grasp. But they were probably due for at least a slight slippage, especially after playing 21 games in 39 days.

They’re reasonably healthy now despite the absences of Riley Nash and Brandon Carlo. And they’ve had three days off, their longest break without a game since February 14-16.

The Leafs have a potent offense, but so do the Bruins. And the Bruins are better defensively. If Tuukka Rask plays at the same level he has over the last few months, the Bruins win the series without too much drama. B’s in 6.

You can trust me. I’m a hockey guy  this time of year … on the nights the Celtics are off, anyway.

But what do you guys think? Will the Bruins get past the Leafs? And how long will the series last? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Bruins
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Auston Matthews celebrates a goal in April, 2018.
NHL
6 things to know about the Toronto Maple Leafs April 12, 2018 | 12:12 PM
Martellus Bennett and Trevor Noah.
Patriots
Martellus Bennett has a message for Patriots haters April 12, 2018 | 11:50 AM
People at Wellesley College cheer runners on in this photo taken from 1996-2002.
Boston Marathon
A history of the Wellesley College ‘Scream Tunnel’ April 12, 2018 | 11:01 AM
Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
Here's the Celtics' first-round playoff series schedule April 12, 2018 | 9:36 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Patriots' preseason schedule includes a Super Bowl LII rematch April 12, 2018 | 9:33 AM
Frank Vogel
NBA
Magic fire coach Frank Vogel after 2 seasons April 12, 2018 | 8:59 AM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
Here's the latest on David Price after his abrupt first-inning exit April 12, 2018 | 8:16 AM
The Bruins need Tuukka Rask to be at his best against the Maple Leafs.
Bruins
5 things the Bruins must do to beat the Maple Leafs April 12, 2018 | 8:14 AM
Jeff Hornacek
NBA
Knicks fire coach Jeff Hornacek after 2 seasons April 12, 2018 | 7:39 AM
Pedro Martinez Red Sox
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez shares what he would have done differently in the Red Sox-Yankees brawl April 12, 2018 | 6:58 AM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
Here come the Bruins, primed to ice your Super Bowl hangover April 12, 2018 | 6:55 AM
Swan boats made their debut at Boston's Public Garden in April 2013.
Boston Marathon
10 things to do in Boston this marathon weekend April 12, 2018 | 5:00 AM
The Red Sox and Yankees fought in the seventh inning.
Red Sox
What the Red Sox and Yankees had to say about their bench-clearing brawl April 12, 2018 | 2:08 AM
Charles Krupa / AP
Red Sox
The Red Sox-Yankees brawl, in 12 photos April 11, 2018 | 11:04 PM
Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (46) looks to shoot against Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Boston. The Celtics won 110-97. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Aron Baynes 26 points, 14 rebounds leads Celtics past Nets April 11, 2018 | 10:17 PM
LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
LeBron plays all 82 games for first time in career April 11, 2018 | 9:42 PM
Kobe Bryant
Celtics
What Kobe Bryant had to say about Jayson Tatum April 11, 2018 | 8:36 PM
Boston, MA: 4/11/18: Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly punches the Yankees Tyler Austin after he charged the mound in the 7th inning. The Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Red Sox, Yankees brawl at Fenway April 11, 2018 | 8:27 PM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
David Price to be evaluated further following first-inning implosion April 11, 2018 | 8:16 PM
Los Angeles Lakers guard Andre Ingram celebrates after making a 3-point shot during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rockets won 105-99. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
NBA
Even Celtics fans may be able to appreciate this Laker's story April 11, 2018 | 6:04 PM
DENVER, CO - APRIL 11: Benches clear as a brawl breaks out between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Coors Field on April 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
MLB
The Rockies and Padres brawled—and Don Orsillo was on the call April 11, 2018 | 5:28 PM
Bruins
Bruins
Do you remember the last Bruins-Maple Leafs playoff series? April 11, 2018 | 5:21 PM
Bill Belichick Linday Holliday puppy
Patriots
Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday just got an adorable new puppy April 11, 2018 | 4:09 PM
New York Yankees
MLB
The Yankees are the most valuable baseball team, according to Forbes April 11, 2018 | 4:08 PM
Cordarrelle Patterson
Patriots
Bill Belichick told Cordarrelle Patterson the Patriots will unlock his potential April 11, 2018 | 3:35 PM
Riley Nash Boston Bruins
Bruins
Riley Nash officially ruled out for Bruins' playoff opener April 11, 2018 | 3:25 PM
FILE - At left, in a Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia. At right, in a Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft leaves the field after the Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship in Foxborough, Mass. Patriots owner Robert Kraft is calling for reform of the criminal justice system after visiting rapper Meek Mill in a Pennsylvania prison. Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin visited the Philadelphia-born rapper on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (AP Photo/File)
Patriots
Here's why Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited rapper Meek Mill in prison April 11, 2018 | 3:07 PM
Lamar Jackson throws during the NFL combine in March, 2018.
Patriots
Report: Patriots are team 'most interested' in Lamar Jackson April 11, 2018 | 2:54 PM
Carolina Panthers' cheerleaders
NFL
How NFL teams use social media to promote, and control, cheerleaders April 11, 2018 | 1:19 PM
Mary Shertenleib Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon
'You can be in such a dark place and then five years later be running a marathon' April 11, 2018 | 1:03 PM