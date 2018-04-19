How many games will the Red Sox win this season?

Rafael Devers Andrew Benintendi
Boston's Rafael Devers high fives Andrew Benintendi after a victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. –Adam Glanzman / Getty Images
Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

The Red Sox are 15-2 through about 10 percent of the season. That’s a 143-win pace. But how many games do you think they actually win? 142? 144? Or a different number? – Kyle R.

I know I’m weird, but that 15-2 record reminds me of one very random thing: Bob Stanley’s won-lost record in 1978. That’s not a good sign given how ’78 ended and, you know, Stanley’s role in October ’86. I know that really has nothing to do with anything, but I’m looking forward to them getting that 18th game out of the way. Like I said: weird.

Anyway, how many games will they win? Well, if they play .500 ball from now through the rest of the season, they’d go 88-74. (I’m rounding up the win total from 87.5-74.5, since there is an odd number of games remaining.)

Barring catastrophe, they’re going to be far better than .500 the rest of the way. If they play the rest of this year at last season’s .574 pace, when they won 93 games, they’d finish 98-64. I guess that tells you how small their current sample-size is.

The Sox won’t play anything approaching their current .882 winning percentage over the long haul, of course. But I do believe this is a truly outstanding team, and one that, with good health, will become the first Red Sox team — including all of those excellent ‘70s and ‘80s teams for whom Stanley pitched — since 1946 to win 100 games.

I’m going 101-61. So will the Sox.

But what do you guys think? How many games will the Red Sox win this year? I’ll hear you in the comments.

